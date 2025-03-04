Vonage Joins Forces with SAP to Deliver Agentic AI-driven Experiences for Enterprises

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), today announced an expanded collaboration with SAP to help bring agentic AI-driven experiences to enterprises worldwide. By combining Vonage’s cutting-edge communications and network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and SAP Business AI, the collaboration aims to create tangible impact through intelligent, next-generation applications seamlessly integrated into existing workflows and systems.

The collaboration also represents a significant step forward in revolutionizing how businesses use AI and network APIs to enhance operations and customer experiences. SAP provides the foundational platform, integrating SAP Business AI with SAP BTP. Vonage helps to elevate these capabilities with communications and network APIs, leveraging Ericsson’s expansive telecommunications ecosystem.

Philipp Herzig, CTO and Chief AI Officer at SAP SE, said, “This collaboration with Vonage is a great example of how powerful AI agents will be able to handle multi-step processes, interacting with humans when there is the need and otherwise solving issues autonomously.”

The collaboration will focus on pilot use cases and proof-of-concept (POC) demonstrations, beginning with a showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The companies are teaming up with Accenture to showcase a POC that demonstrates a multimodal application of Agentic AI, integrated with Vonage APIs. The integration shows how AI can amplify operational efficiency and customer experience through real-time network and communication-enabled insights. The demo will also spotlight innovative solutions targeting large enterprises.

Seckin Arikan, Head of API, Vonage, shared, “This collaboration signifies a major step in advancing network and AI-driven applications. By integrating Agentic AI and network APIs with SAP Business AI capabilities, we are providing businesses with tools to reimagine operations, improve customer experiences, and meet the growing demands of digitization. Together with SAP, we are turning innovation into actionable business value for enterprises.”

Vonage’s network APIs can offer enterprises significant competitive advantages, including streamlined user authentication processes and network location capability, helping to improve existing efficiencies and enabling them to develop new and innovative use cases. The collaboration aims to help empower enterprises to fully leverage the capabilities of AI and advanced network capabilities, paving the way for transformation across industries, including logistics and customer engagement, by enhancing enterprise intelligence and fostering stronger cross-industry connections.

