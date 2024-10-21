Home Business Wire Voluntary Announcement: Letter From Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive, Prosus, on His First...
Voluntary Announcement: Letter From Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive, Prosus, on His First 100 Days

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX): A letter from Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive, Prosus, on his first 100 days can be found on the company’s website, www.prosus.com/news-insights/group-updates/2024/ceo-letter-100-days-update

The information included in the letter has not been reviewed or reported on by Prosus’s external auditors.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

21 October 2024

JSE sponsor to Prosus

Investec Bank Limited

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Each month, over two billion customers across the globe use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built. Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. The group is focused on online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech. The team actively backs exceptional entrepreneurs using technology to improve people’s everyday lives.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and A2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347-210-4305

Media Enquiries
Charlie Pemberton, Communications Director

+31 6 15494359

