Voluntary Announcement: Letter From Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive, Naspers, on His First 100 Days

A letter from Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive, Naspers, on his first 100 days can be found on the company’s website, www.naspers.com/news-insights/group-updates/2024/ceo-letter-100-days-update

Investor Enquiries Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations +1 347-210-4305 Media Enquiries Charlie Pemberton, Communications Director +31 6 15494359 Media Enquiries Sibusiso Tshabalala, Head of Communications, South Africa +27 81 431 4855

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme which trades on an over-the-counter basis in the US.

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa’s unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

