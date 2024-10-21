Home Business Wire Voluntary Announcement: Letter From Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive, Naspers, on His First...
Voluntary Announcement: Letter From Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive, Naspers, on His First 100 Days

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Naspers Limited (Naspers) (JSE: NPN):

Naspers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1925/001431/06)

JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000325783

(Naspers)

A letter from Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive, Naspers, on his first 100 days can be found on the company’s website, www.naspers.com/news-insights/group-updates/2024/ceo-letter-100-days-update

The information included in the letter has not been reviewed or reported on by Naspers’s external auditors.

Cape Town, South Africa

21 October 2024

JSE sponsor to Naspers

Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347-210-4305

Media Enquiries

Charlie Pemberton, Communications Director

+31 6 15494359

Media Enquiries

Sibusiso Tshabalala, Head of Communications, South Africa

+27 81 431 4855

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme which trades on an over-the-counter basis in the US.

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa’s unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

