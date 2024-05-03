Volta Announces $4.1 Million in Seed Funding

Capital to support launch of infrastructure technology that expands access and control of digital assets by institutional investors

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DanielKim—Volta is transforming the digital asset industry with the introduction of Volta Circuit, an innovative multi-signature, non-custodial platform that has secured $4.1 million in seed funding from Fika Ventures and Haven Ventures, alongside support from Soma Capital, Dispersion Capital, and Uphonest Capital. This platform sets a benchmark as the new standard for smart wallet infrastructure, providing the fastest, easiest, and most secure solution for self custody.





In the realm of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, firms have historically been forced to compromise between scalability, security, and performance. However, advancements and innovations within blockchain technology now render these compromises unnecessary. Today, Volta Circuit is unveiling a comprehensive platform that offers a sophisticated smart contract multi-signature wallet solution. This solution incorporates governance, rules, and policy controls that are directly enforced on-chain.

This pioneering architecture enables users to expand their operations securely using a multi-signature wallet that supports authorized, single-signature transactions. Traders can execute and sign transactions in microseconds, eliminating traditional delays while ensuring complete control and ownership of their assets without the need for third-party key management.

Moreover, Volta Circuit embraces open signature standards, rendering the platform wallet-agnostic. This feature allows any wallet to integrate rules and permission controls, offering users the flexibility to tailor their wallet solutions according to their preferences.

“Volta Circuit is the new standard for a straightforward and safe way to work with digital assets,” said George Melika, co-founder and CEO of Volta. “We’re solving the key problems faced by investors by ensuring security, speed, and full ownership. Volta Circuit is the only solution that gives institutions direct control of a fast, secure, scalable, and customizable infrastructure to build and scale digital asset businesses and trading operations without the limitations or costs of a centralized platform.”

The decentralized finance market is expected to reach $446 billion by 2030, and the market capitalization for on-chain tokenization is expected to reach $16 trillion. Yet, institutional investors remain skeptical about how these assets will be secured, transferred, and managed. With Volta Circuit, institutional investors – such as trading firms, asset managers, treasury operations, venture capital firms, and banks – that trade and manage cryptocurrencies can access an infrastructure that provides greater speed and security than ever before.

“We strongly believe that Volta is an emerging leader in the next wave of decentralized finance as investors seek out a safer and more accessible option to manage their digital assets,” said Gabriella Brignardello of Fika Ventures. “Volta’s technology is unique in that it provides institutional investors with secure access without compromising the flexibility needed to meet their existing infrastructure needs.”

“The finance industry is undergoing a paradigm shift towards digitizing real-world assets and adopting distributed architectures, prompting traditional institutions to seek greater control over their assets,” said McLain Southworth, co-founder and managing partner of Haven Ventures. “Volta Circuit’s multi-signature smart contract wallet addresses this need and is poised to become the new standard for financial institutions. At some point ‘digital assets’ will just be called ‘assets,’ and Volta will be the standard by which those institutions protect them.”

Volta was co-founded by George Melika and Daniel Kim, combining over 40 years’ experience in software development in fintech and cryptocurrency platforms, and blockchain development. George previously co-founded sFOX, as CTO, and Daniel led the growth of Maple Finance.

About Volta

Volta is the creator of Volta Circuit, a multi-signature non-custodial platform designed to provide institutional investors secure and exclusive control over cryptocurrency assets and tokenized real-world assets. Volta Circuit provides institutional investors with the security and controls to future-proof managing digital asset operations – with a smart contract multi-signature wallet that bypasses traditional limitations and bottlenecks.

