Volato to Participate in Roth Conference, Highlighting Strategic Growth Initiatives

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a leader in private aviation, today announced its participation in the 37th annual Roth Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Matt Liotta will be in attendance at the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please reach out to your Roth representative.

This announcement comes as Volato continues efforts to strengthen operations and position itself for future growth.

Event 37th Annual Roth Conference Date March 16-18, 2025 Location Dana Point, CA

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration

Volato’s Continued Focus on Innovation and Expansion

Volato is actively advancing its innovative aviation solutions, including enhancements to its proprietary Mission Control software and the expansion of its Vaunt platform, which connects travelers with available private flights. These efforts demonstrate Volato’s focus on improving services and streamlining operations.

“Our participation in the Roth Conference underscores our ongoing commitment to growth and transparency with our investors,” said Matt Liotta, CEO of Volato. “We are taking concrete steps to reinforce our market position and deliver lasting value to our shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates as we continue making meaningful progress in our business.”

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Volato

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.

For more information about Volato, please visit www.flyvolato.com.

