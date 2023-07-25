Voiceitt celebrates 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by endorsing groundbreaking Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act of 2023

The Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act (CVTA) Act, introduced by Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, will help expand access and opportunity for people with disabilities.





STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADA–Voiceitt, a leading provider of speech recognition technology for non-standard speech, today endorsed the Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act (CVTA). This ground-breaking legislation, which, by updating America’s communications laws, will help ensure that the Federal Communications Commission can continue to ensure that current and evolving technologies like Voiceitt will empower people with disabilities to communicate successfully with other people and fully embrace the benefits of mainstream voice AI products.

Voiceitt was founded with the aim to build breakthrough and affordable speech recognition to help people with disabilities be understood by voice and live more independently. The company’s achievements to make mainstream technology more accessible include the integration of Amazon’s Alexa with the Voiceitt mobile app, announced on International Day of Disabilities in 2020, and its collaboration with Webex by Cisco, announced earlier this year, which enables AI-powered transcription and captioning for people with disabilities.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of the groundbreaking Americans with Disabilities Act, we must ensure our accessibility laws keep pace with the digital age. In the 13 years since Congress passed my 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, new technologies have brought new challenges for the disability community,” said Senator Ed Markey. “In an increasingly digital world, where Americans work, study, receive health care, and engage in civic life online, these tools and services must be accessible for all. I thank Representative Eshoo for her partnership on our Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act, which will make sure accessibility will never be an afterthought—now or in the future.”

Committed to the principle of “nothing for us, without us,” Voiceitt actively engages its employees with disabilities, its partners, and users of its browser-based consumer application throughout its product development process. By endorsing legislation that advances opportunities for people with disabilities, Voiceitt reinforces its dedication to fostering productive collaborations within the disability community, members of Congress, federal agencies, and the private sector. Together, these efforts aim to not only create innovative products but also drive the development of technology that caters to the unique needs and preferences of diverse communities.

“We are especially excited to work closely with Senator Markey and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to build a bipartisan coalition on both sides of Capitol Hill to support this extraordinarily important legislation, similar to the overwhelming bipartisan majorities that have voted for disability laws in the past several decades,” said Alyson Pace, CEO of Voiceitt. “This bill stands as a powerful advocate for the empowerment of Americans with speech disabilities, and we are proud to be part of this landmark legislation. Communication is essential to every human endeavor, and new technologies, when accessible and equitable, can help make this possible.”

As we approach the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Voiceitt is proud to endorse this vital new legislation, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities in the United States and around the world.

About Voiceitt

Voiceitt was founded with the mission to apply its machine learning and speech recognition technologies to help people with speech disabilities resulting from stroke, degenerative disease, or developmental disorders live more connected, independent lives. Its proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) makes voice AI accessible — enabling people with speech impairments to interact with mainstream voice technologies, communicate by voice, and be understood in real time.

Voiceitt has been highlighted in international media, including Forbes, The New York Times, and the BBC. Investors include Cisco Investments, the Amazon Alexa Fund, AARP, and Microsoft’s M12. Voiceitt was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in Stamford, CT.

