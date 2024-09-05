VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit Combine as AI Policy Conversation Comes to Forefront

Conferences held Oct. 28-30 bring together policymakers and practitioners behind AI innovation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a groundbreaking convergence of technology and policy, two of the nation’s leading AI conferences are joining forces on the eve of a pivotal presidential election. VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit will co-locate at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 28-30, 2024, creating an unprecedented forum where Silicon Valley and Global Tech innovation meets Washington governance.





As AI reshapes our world, this timely union offers a critical platform for tech visionaries, legislators, and industry leaders to chart the course of AI’s future in American society and beyond.

“By bringing together VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit in the heart of our nation’s capital, we’re creating a vital bridge between practitioners and policymakers,” said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and organizer of AI-related conferences for more than six years. “With a new administration on the horizon, there’s never been a more crucial time for tech leaders and government officials to come together and shape the future of AI in our society.”

This dual-track approach ensures that attendees from both the public and private sectors will gain valuable insights into the current state and future direction of AI technology and policy. VOICE & AI will feature speakers from tech giants like Nvidia, Google, AWS, and Salesforce. GovAI Summit will include voices from several government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration, Under Secretary of Defense, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

This year, both events will include innovative “house” activations, providing immersive brand experiences for attendees. This format, along with practical, developer-focused sessions and high-level strategy talks, ensures a comprehensive exploration of AI’s current state and future direction.

Tickets for VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit are available now.

