Home Business Wire VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit Combine as AI Policy Conversation Comes...
Business Wire

VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit Combine as AI Policy Conversation Comes to Forefront

di Business Wire

Conferences held Oct. 28-30 bring together policymakers and practitioners behind AI innovation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a groundbreaking convergence of technology and policy, two of the nation’s leading AI conferences are joining forces on the eve of a pivotal presidential election. VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit will co-locate at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 28-30, 2024, creating an unprecedented forum where Silicon Valley and Global Tech innovation meets Washington governance.


As AI reshapes our world, this timely union offers a critical platform for tech visionaries, legislators, and industry leaders to chart the course of AI’s future in American society and beyond.

“By bringing together VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit in the heart of our nation’s capital, we’re creating a vital bridge between practitioners and policymakers,” said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and organizer of AI-related conferences for more than six years. “With a new administration on the horizon, there’s never been a more crucial time for tech leaders and government officials to come together and shape the future of AI in our society.”

This dual-track approach ensures that attendees from both the public and private sectors will gain valuable insights into the current state and future direction of AI technology and policy. VOICE & AI will feature speakers from tech giants like Nvidia, Google, AWS, and Salesforce. GovAI Summit will include voices from several government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration, Under Secretary of Defense, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

This year, both events will include innovative “house” activations, providing immersive brand experiences for attendees. This format, along with practical, developer-focused sessions and high-level strategy talks, ensures a comprehensive exploration of AI’s current state and future direction.

Tickets for VOICE & AI and GovAI Summit are available now.

About Modev

Modev is a leading organization dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the artificial intelligence and sustainable tech communities. With a strong focus on generative AI, VOICE & AI is Modev’s keystone AI event, bringing together the brightest minds in the field to advance the development and application of AI technology on a global scale. To learn more about Modev, and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, visit Modev’s website and join Modev on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Matt McLoughlin

Matt@GregoryFCA.com
610-228-2123

Articoli correlati

CytoTronics Secures $13.5M Series Seed 2 Financing to Speed Market Entry of Pixel System for Breakthroughs in Cell Biology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company welcomes life science industry veteran Sameer Rohatgi to Board of DirectorsBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioTech--CytoTronics, Inc., a pioneer of semiconductor-based platforms...
Continua a leggere

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model and Demographics...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2024 Update" report has been...
Continua a leggere

Simplify Healthcare Unveils Simplify Healthcare AI™: Pre-Built AI Solutions for Payers

Business Wire Business Wire -
AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers (health insurance companies), today announced the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php