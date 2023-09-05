VOICE & AI 2023 Launches with Top LLMs and Major Brands Sharing the Future of Conversational and Generative AI

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RoadToVOICEandAI–Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how Fortune 500 companies operate, and the stories behind that transformation reveal the boundless opportunities of generative and conversational AI technologies.





Verizon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are the latest to join VOICE & AI, the leading natural language and generative AI event, to share their stories of AI’s potential. Held this week on September 5-7, 2023 at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C., VOICE & AI promises to be one of the largest gatherings of leading experts in the field.

Foundational large language models (LLMs), leading AI tools, and Fortune 500 brands will educate attendees, demonstrate successes in leveraging AI, and illuminate the path forward for artificial intelligence. Sponsors and speakers include brands and executives from companies such as OpenAI, NVIDIA, Walmart, GM, Veritone, J.P. Morgan, and KoreAI. The latest speakers include:

Ryan Steelberg, President and CEO of Veritone who will kick off the event with the opening keynote on synthetic media and the new industrial revolution.

who will kick off the event with the opening keynote on synthetic media and the new industrial revolution. Amazon Chime SDK ’s Vikram Modgil, Head of Partnerships, and Jennie Tietema, Principal Technical Product Manager, will host a fireside chat on the future of digital interactions.

will host a fireside chat on the future of digital interactions. Bala Maddali, Head of Conversational AI at Verizon will also deliver a keynote address on human-centered AI.

will also deliver a keynote address on human-centered AI. Raj Koneru, CEO of leading conversational AI platform KoreAI will kick off day two with a keynote on how generative and conversational AI is transforming everyday experiences.

will kick off day two with a keynote on how generative and conversational AI is transforming everyday experiences. Cobus Greyling, Chief Evangelist at HumanFirst, will hold the final keynote of the conference, covering the large language model landscape & evolving approaches to building generative applications.

“VOICE & AI 2023 is not just a conference — it’s an immersive experience designed to connect and empower enterprise leaders, developers, researchers, and policymakers,” said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and organizer of VOICE & AI 2023, “Having such recognizable brands step forward to join VOICE & AI and share their vision for the potential of AI underscores how far-reaching the possibilities are for companies in every industry.”

VOICE & AI 2023’s speaker lineup of more than 150 speakers from around the world ensures attendees will gain invaluable insights into the future of generative and conversational AI. The event begins with hands-on workshops, followed by two days of talks, panels and presentations, including keynotes from leading companies in the AI space, as well as interactive demos, an exhibit hall featuring some of the top brands in conversational and generative AI, and meetups and receptions for networking and knowledge sharing.

Tickets for VOICE & AI 2023 are still available.

About Modev



Modev is a leading organization dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the artificial intelligence and sustainable tech communities. With a strong focus on generative AI, VOICE & AI is Modev’s keystone AI event, bringing together the brightest minds in the field to advance the development and application of AI technology on a global scale. The company is also launching GovAI Summit in December hosting hundreds of public sector AI leaders from across government, education and the non-profit sectors. To learn more about Modev, and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, visit Modev’s website and join Modev on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

