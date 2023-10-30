Vodafone and RingCentral Deliver New Cloud Solution in Spain to Enable Flexible Ways of Working

‘One Net Unite con RingCentral’ will enable more direct and efficient contact within companies through a solution that combines collaboration capabilities and national fixed-mobile voice communications

After having launched the solution in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Portugal, it arrives in Spain integrated with Vodafone’s One Net platform

MADRID & BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vodafone Business and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) today unveiled ‘One Net Unite con RingCentral’. This solution will provide business customers greater flexibility and simplicity in the way they work, bringing innovative and efficient features that will facilitate work collaboration and remote working. ‘One Net Unite con RingCentral’ is now available for businesses of all sizes in Spain.





The new solution responds to the hybrid and remote work needs of organizations. Through an agile, reliable and secure platform, the new solution enables more direct and efficient contact between employees, customers and suppliers.

‘One Net Unite con RingCentral’ combines RingCentral’s collaboration capabilities including messaging, video meetings, file sharing, and task management, with Vodafone’s communications services, which include call queueing and holding, call transfer, time frame setting, and customized voicemail. In addition, it is fully cloud-based, ensuring availability to everyone from any device, anytime, anywhere.

Applicable to existing One Net customers that are looking for greater collaboration functionalities, this new solution is also aimed at new customers who are looking to drive greater business efficiencies by accessing cloud-first communications.

“The collaboration with RingCentral allows us to address companies’ needs through a differentiating solution that will make a real breakthrough in their relationship with customers and employees and will boost new work productivity,” said Jesús Suso, Head of Vodafone Business in Spain. “With solutions like this, Vodafone Business reaffirms its commitment to help companies in their digitalization process and in their adaptation to future trends, which includes the increase of flexible and remote working.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Vodafone Spain as we continue to expand our presence in Europe to bring best of breed communications solutions to businesses of all sizes,” said Yves Desmet, SVP International Service Providers, RingCentral. “Leveraging RingCentral’s robust communications capabilities, ‘One Net Unite con RingCentral’ delivers a solution that powers productivity and flexibility to enable different ways of working.”

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecommunications company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future using technology to improve lives, digitizing critical sectors and enabling inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

Vodafone provides mobile and fixed-line services to more than 300 million customers in 17 countries and has agreements with mobile networks in a further 46 countries. Vodafone is a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting more than 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, we have the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people in six countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and reach our goal of reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of the waste from our network equipment.

For further information, please visit: www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup and on LinkedIn.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

