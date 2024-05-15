Vochlea Music Selects Verimatrix XTD

Verimatrix helps prevent unauthorized use of company’s fast-growing music editing application used by producers, singers, songwriters, musicians and beatboxers around the globe

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that UK-based Vochlea Music chose Verimatrix XTD to secure its Dubler Studio Kit and Dubler 2 desktop application products.

Offering real-time vocal recognition technology for music creation, Vochlea’s proprietary voice-to-MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and AI Audio Engine technologies allow users to uniquely bridge the gap between mind and music making software. The technology has been internationally recognized as a SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event Winner and received a NAMM High Tech Innovation Award as well as a Web Summit Music Tech Award. To prevent unauthorized use of its applications and protect revenues, Dubler’s developers selected Verimatrix XTD Protect for Desktop for its proven code obfuscation, environmental checks, license key protection as well as its robust anti-tamper technology.

“Our Dubler products include some of the latest innovations in the space, so we’re naturally looking to ensure that we are powerfully protecting our revenues, which in turn enables us to further invest in ever-better technologies that our customers enjoy,” said George Wright, CEO at Vochlea Music. “We’re pleased to have turned to a security expert such as Verimatrix to provide the peace of mind that the code within our Mac and Windows applications is heavily protected against unauthorized use.”

“Verimatrix XTD enables developers to focus on their core business, as it serves as a low-impact turn-key software security solution that frees up development resources and stands as a self-defending tool,” said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. “The assurance that unauthorized use is consistently prevented is especially important for innovators such as Vochlea Music that offer such unique and inspiring solutions. We’re pleased to announce Vochlea as one of our latest XTD deployments in the M&E space.”

About Vochlea Music



Vochlea Music is a creative technology company specializing in intuitive, expressive and easy-to-use software for music makers. Vochlea Music created an AI Audio Engine that makes it easy for anyone to create, control and manipulate music using their voice. Specializing in transforming vocal inputs into MIDI data, the company’s flagship product, Dubler 2, allows musicians to convert singing, humming, beatboxing, and whistling into MIDI signals in real-time, facilitating the creation of music directly from vocal ideas. Dubler 2 is designed to be compatible across various digital audio workstations and operating systems, offering a seamless integration for music producers, singers, songwriters, and live performers. Founded in 2017, Vochlea Music is based in London, England. Visit www.vochlea.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

