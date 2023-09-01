VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenue of $3.41 billion

Subscription and SaaS Revenue of $1.26 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024:





Quarterly Review

Revenue for the second quarter was $3.41 billion, an increase of 2% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the second quarter was $1.26 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

Subscription and SaaS revenue constituted 37% of total revenue for the quarter.

Subscription and SaaS ARR exiting the second quarter was $5.31 billion, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $477 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, up 34% per diluted share compared to $347 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $792 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, up 11% per diluted share compared to $697 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. 1

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $547 million, a decrease of 3% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $977 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $444 million. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $350 million.

RPO for the second quarter totaled $12.88 billion, up 6% year-over-year.2

“We delivered solid Q2 results. Our customers continue to invest in our Multi-Cloud offerings as they modernize their infrastructure to run enterprise, cloud-native, and new AI workloads,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “At the recent VMware Explore Las Vegas, we unveiled new offerings including the next evolution of VMware Cloud, NSX+, vSAN Max, and an enhanced Tanzu Application Platform, all designed to help customers innovate faster and reduce total cost of ownership. We also introduced VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA to accelerate AI-enabled applications in the enterprise.”

“We are pleased with our Q2 performance, which reflects the continued strength of our Subscription and SaaS portfolio and execution of our business model transition,” said Karen Dykstra, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “Subscription and SaaS ARR reached $5.31 billion to exit the quarter and grew 36% year-over-year, highlighting the momentum of our multi-cloud offerings.”

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

Last week at VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, the company introduced several new offerings, including: The next evolution of VMware Cloud, empowering customers to invest in digital transformation and growth while helping them innovate faster, increase operational efficiency, improve threat defenses, and recover from ransomware attacks faster. An expanded Tanzu portfolio to help customers develop, operate, and optimize apps on any cloud with an enhanced Tanzu Application Platform, new Tanzu Intelligence Services with artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine learning (ML) capabilities for deeper insights, and updates to Tanzu Hub. The new VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator (formerly VMware SASE Orchestrator) which will provide unified management for VMware SASE and Edge Compute Stack—an industry-first offering to bridge the gap between edge networking and edge compute. New Digital Experience (DEX) Insights based on greatly expanded data and ML algorithms that enhance DEX remediation capabilities. These updates broaden access to data, help strengthen VMware Insights, and allow for remediation of more issues.

Also at VMware Explore Las Vegas, VMware unveiled its perspective on generative AI in the enterprise with the introduction of Private AI, which serves as an architectural approach that balances the business gains from AI with the practical privacy and compliance needs of an organization. VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA is a new integrated offering that will enable enterprises to customize models and run generative AI applications, including intelligent chatbots, assistants, search, and summarization. The fully integrated solution will feature generative AI software and accelerated computing from NVIDIA, built on VMware Cloud Foundation optimized for AI.

VMware released VMware Cloud Foundation 5.0. This major release delivered increased scalability, security and several key enhancements that address requirements for cloud scale infrastructure as a service ( IaaS ), simplified deployment of on-premises clouds, and enhanced protection against cyberattacks.

), simplified deployment of on-premises clouds, and enhanced protection against cyberattacks. VMware Cloud on AWS continued to expand globally, with new regions opening in Melbourne, Australia and Zurich, Switzerland. This brings the total number of global regions for VMware Cloud on AWS to 25.

VMware joined forces with AMD, Samsung, and members of the RISC-V Keystone community to simplify the development and operations of confidential computing applications, which have the potential to secure workloads no matter where they run including in Multi-Cloud and edge settings. The companies will collaborate on and contribute to the open-source Certifier Framework for Confidential Computing project.

VMware received recognition from analyst firm Omdia 3 citing that VMware’s take on SASE builds on two key strengths: its broad set of technologies and products and its strong presence in SD-WAN.

citing that VMware’s take on SASE builds on two key strengths: its broad set of technologies and products and its strong presence in SD-WAN. VMware released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, sharing its Smart Impact strategy and progress made over the last year toward the company’s 2030 Agenda. VMware also received recognition for its ongoing ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership including: Awarded 100% score on the Disability Equality Index® and recognized as a DEI Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Ranked in the top 5% on USA Today’s inaugural America’s Climate Leaders List, which ranks companies based on their emissions reductions year-over-year. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, receiving a 5/5 workplace score.



1 Our annual effective tax rate is based upon, among other things, current tax law, including Internal Revenue Code Section 174 relating to research and development expense capitalization, which became effective beginning in VMware’s fiscal 2023. If in the future this provision is deferred, modified or repealed, our effective tax rate may fluctuate significantly in the quarter in which such change in law becomes effective. 2 Remaining performance obligations do not include customer prepayments received for contracts that include certain cancellation rights, such as termination for convenience clauses, which are included in customer deposits on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and were $1.6 billion as of August 4, 2023. 3 On the Radar: VMware offers SASE as journey centered on SD-WAN and paints a broader picture of modern technology stacks (7 July 2023).

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit vmware.com/company.

Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Broadcom

VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”). The transaction, which is expected to be completed on October 30, 2023, is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Please refer to the May 26, 2022 announcement entitled, “Broadcom to Acquire VMware for Approximately $61 Billion in Cash and Stock,” available on news.vmware.com.

Additional Information

VMware’s website is located at vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at ir.vmware.com. VMware’s goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes: materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences, speeches and events at which its executives talk about its products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of its earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on its financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; ESG (environmental, social and governance) information; other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting; and opportunities to sign up for email alerts and RSS feeds to have information pushed in real time.

VMware, Explore, NSX+, vSAN Max, and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective organizations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to VMware’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR is an operating measure VMware uses to assess the strength of the Company’s subscription and SaaS offerings. ARR is a performance metric and should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or combined with, revenue and unearned revenue. ARR represents the annualized value of VMware’s committed customer subscription and SaaS contracts as of the end of the reporting period, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms and any applicable termination for convenience rights are not exercised, except that, for consumption-based subscription and SaaS offerings, ARR represents the annualized quarterly revenue based on revenue recognized for the current reporting period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the momentum of, customer investment in and expected benefits to customers, partners and stockholders of VMware’s strategy, offerings, collaborations and partnerships; and the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, related timing of its consummation and benefits to customers of combined VMware and Broadcom solutions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to: (1) the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the pending acquisition, and the ability to consummate the pending acquisition, on a timely basis or at all; (2) business disruption following the announcement of the pending acquisition, including disruption of current plans and operations; (3) the effects of the pending acquisition, the spin-off of VMware from Dell and changes in VMware’s and Dell’s commercial relationships and go-to-market strategy on VMware’s ability to (a) enter into, maintain and extend strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances, (b) maintain and establish new relationships with customers, partners and suppliers, and (c) maintain operating results and VMware’s business generally; (4) difficulties in retaining and hiring key personnel and employees, including due to the pending acquisition; (5) the ability to implement plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to the business after the completion of the pending acquisition and realize synergies; (6) the ability of VMware to transition its business model and adapt its offerings, business operations and go-to-market activities to changes in how customers consume information technology resources, such as through subscription and SaaS offerings and its subscription and SaaS portfolio; (7) changes to VMware’s and Dell’s respective financial conditions and strategic directions, including potential effects of the pending acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, that could adversely impact the VMware-Dell commercial relationship and collaborations; (8) the continued risk of on-going and new litigation and regulatory actions, including the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the pending acquisition; (9) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (10) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending, including due to the announced acquisition; (11) competitive factors, such as pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into the industries in which VMware competes, as well as new product and marketing initiatives by VMware’s competitors; (12) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software, cloud, end user, edge security and mobile computing and telecom industries; (13) the uncertainty of VMware’s customers’ acceptance of and ability to transition to emerging technologies, including, for example, AI and ML, and new offerings and computing strategies in the industries in which VMware competes; (14) VMware’s ability to protect its proprietary technology; (15) changes to product and services development timelines; (16) risks associated with cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; (17) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (18) risks associated with international sales, such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and increased trade barriers; (19) changes in VMware’s financial condition; and (20) other impacts to VMware’s business, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including VMware’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8- K that VMware may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, July 29, August 4, July 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: License $ 619 $ 796 $ 1,136 $ 1,369 Subscription and SaaS 1,259 943 2,476 1,842 Services 1,530 1,597 3,073 3,213 Total revenue 3,408 3,336 6,685 6,424 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 37 39 76 74 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 203 196 411 387 Cost of services revenue 399 369 796 744 Research and development 835 803 1,682 1,577 Sales and marketing 1,100 1,080 2,205 2,134 General and administrative 287 276 660 527 Realignment — 7 — 7 Operating income 547 566 855 974 Investment income 74 7 138 8 Interest expense (79 ) (74 ) (159 ) (145 ) Other income (expense), net 19 (20 ) 26 (30 ) Income before income tax 561 479 860 807 Income tax provision 84 132 159 218 Net income $ 477 $ 347 $ 701 $ 589 Net income per weighted-average share, basic $ 1.11 $ 0.82 $ 1.63 $ 1.40 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.82 $ 1.62 $ 1.39 Weighted-average shares, basic 430,395 422,002 429,290 421,294 Weighted-average shares, diluted 434,090 424,125 432,839 423,561 __________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 6 6 13 11 Cost of services revenue 23 25 45 48 Research and development 146 146 293 278 Sales and marketing 88 93 166 174 General and administrative 47 41 81 81

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) August 4, February 3, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,801 $ 5,100 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10 and $9 2,432 2,510 Due from related parties 1,267 2,078 Other current assets 519 543 Total current assets 11,019 10,231 Property and equipment, net 1,644 1,623 Deferred tax assets 6,402 6,157 Intangible assets, net 368 478 Goodwill 9,598 9,598 Due from related parties 267 208 Other assets 2,901 2,942 Total assets $ 32,199 $ 31,237 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 217 $ 267 Accrued expenses and other 2,358 2,568 Customer deposits 2,017 1,087 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 1,000 Unearned revenue 6,739 7,079 Due to related parties 404 390 Total current liabilities 12,735 12,391 Long-term debt 9,449 9,440 Unearned revenue 5,351 5,664 Income tax payable 381 287 Operating lease liabilities 785 845 Due to related parties 504 648 Other liabilities 447 428 Total liabilities 29,652 29,703 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 431,379 and 426,741 shares 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 1,409 1,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6 ) (4 ) Retained earnings 1,140 439 Total stockholders’ equity 2,547 1,534 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,199 $ 31,237

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, July 29, August 4, July 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 477 $ 347 $ 701 $ 589 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 336 302 666 590 Stock-based compensation 310 311 599 593 Deferred income taxes, net (150 ) (37 ) (237 ) (80 ) (Gain) loss on equity securities and disposition of assets, net 3 (3 ) 4 (12 ) Other — — 6 3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (600 ) (453 ) 72 222 Other current assets and other assets (188 ) (175 ) (291 ) (418 ) Due from related parties (667 ) (621 ) 752 180 Accounts payable (9 ) (3 ) (49 ) (31 ) Accrued expenses, customer deposits and other liabilities 1,234 345 717 (319 ) Income taxes payable (69 ) 41 37 114 Unearned revenue (114 ) 366 (653 ) 9 Due to related parties (119 ) (23 ) (130 ) (38 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 444 397 2,194 1,402 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (94 ) (113 ) (199 ) (219 ) Sales of investments in equity securities — — — 20 Purchases of strategic investments (3 ) — (3 ) (8 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 10 84 10 90 Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets — (1 ) (8 ) (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (87 ) (30 ) (200 ) (121 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4 5 5 124 Repayment of term loan — (750 ) — (1,500 ) Repurchase of common stock — — — (89 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (112 ) (111 ) (300 ) (205 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109 ) (857 ) (298 ) (1,672 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 248 (490 ) 1,696 (391 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 6,575 3,762 5,127 3,663 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 6,823 $ 3,272 $ 6,823 $ 3,272 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 68 $ 59 $ 154 $ 140 Cash paid for taxes, net 353 114 416 184 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ (3 ) $ 16 $ (12 ) $ 9

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended August 4, July 29, 2023 2022 Total revenue, as reported $ 3,408 $ 3,336 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) (115 ) 365 Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 3,293 $ 3,701 Change (%) over prior year, as reported (11 )% Growth in Subscription and SaaS Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Subscription and SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended August 4, July 29, 2023 2022 Subscription and SaaS revenue, as reported $ 1,259 $ 943 Sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS revenue(2) 102 281 Subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS revenue $ 1,361 $ 1,224 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 11 %

__________ (1) Consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. (2) Consists of the change in unearned subscription and SaaS revenue from the preceding quarter.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Remaining Performance Obligations August 4, July 29, 2023 2022 Remaining performance obligations(3) $ 12,875 $ 12,103 Change (%) over prior year 6 % Remaining performance obligations, current(4) $ 7,019 $ 6,767 Change (%) over prior year 4 %

__________ (3) Remaining performance obligations represent the aggregate amount of the transaction price in contracts allocated to performance obligations not delivered, or partially undelivered, as of the end of the reporting period. Remaining performance obligations include unearned revenue, multi-year contracts with future installment payments and certain unfulfilled orders against accepted customer contracts at the end of any given period. (4) Current remaining performance obligations represent the amount expected to be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months.

Contacts

Jagroop Bal



VMware Investor Relations



ir@vmware.com

Doreen Ruyak



VMware Global PR



druyak@vmware.com

Read full story here