VMware Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for VMware SD-WAN

VMware Positioned as a Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN Based on Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption; 96% of Users Recommend VMware

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today received the Customers’ Choice distinction in the Gartner report for its SD-WAN infrastructure. The recognition is based on feedback and reviews from customers in Gartner® Peer Insights™ during an 18-month period that ran through the end of 2022.

Users rated VMware (for its SD-WAN solution) an overall 4.7 out of 5 based on 84 reviews as of December 2022. VMware scored highly in every category which included Product Capabilities (4.7/5), Sales Experience (4.6/5), Deployment Experience (4.7/5), and Support Experience (4.7/5), and was also rated 96% for Willingness to Recommend. Further, 96% of respondents said they would recommend VMware (for its SD-WAN solution).

In addition to being recognized as a Customers’ Choice Overall, VMware was also peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice in North America segment, and the only Customers’ Choice for Midsize Enterprises (50M – 10B USD) segment.

“As the Customers’ Choice distinction comes directly from user feedback, we think this distinction is a result of the customer focus that drives us,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “As we drive WAN transformation with our customers and partners to deliver a complete solution for organizations in any region and across every industry, in our opinion being named a Customers’ Choice validates our position to support customers as they embrace a new edge reality.”

Reviews from VMware users included:

“Out of all the SD-WAN technology, the VMware SD-WAN features and hardware has been the most effective to use, and navigation is easy and very well structured.” — Network Technician at a <50M USD Firm

“The procurement process all the way to deployment and administration were and have been great. The technology just WORKS! Deployment was very easy. The Orchestrator functions similarly to Cisco’s FPMC. I create a configuration, when I am happy with it I push it down to the edge router and it takes effect. Network performance is excellent and there is no need for expensive low latency private circuits anymore. We experienced over 50% cost savings in our overall network infrastructure budget moving to VMware SD-WAN.” — Infrastructure and Security Engineer at a Gov’t/PS/ED Firm

“Powerful and Flexible SD-WAN: Solution is straight-forward and flexible to deploy and works well across a mixture of transport topologies (MPLS and Internet). Orchestrator is cloud hosted and does not require any on-premises component.” — Transportation Industry, Company Size 500M-1B USD

VMware SD-WAN is a part of VMware SASE. By delivering cloud networking and cloud security services with VMware SASE, customers can achieve:

With a cloud-first approach , VMware SD-WAN delivers a more secure, reliable, and optimal on-ramping to SaaS and IaaS providers via a unique global network of cloud-hosted gateways, allowing customers to simplify their path to cloud transformation. VMware provides partners the ability to host gateways themselves extending the reach of VMware SD-WAN via federation – making it unique amongst other SD-WAN providers.

, VMware SD-WAN delivers a more secure, reliable, and optimal on-ramping to and providers via a unique global network of cloud-hosted gateways, allowing customers to simplify their path to cloud transformation. VMware provides partners the ability to host gateways themselves extending the reach of VMware SD-WAN via federation – making it unique amongst other SD-WAN providers. On-premises and cloud security capabilities including an ICSA-certified branch firewall, third-party security services, and configurable business policies that direct traffic to the cloud or data center for better protection against attacks at all levels. Additionally, VMware provides Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to help customers better secure access to all web and cloud services as well as locally hosted applications.

capabilities including an ICSA-certified branch firewall, third-party security services, and configurable business policies that direct traffic to the cloud or for better protection against attacks at all levels. Additionally, VMware provides Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to help customers better secure access to all web and cloud services as well as locally hosted applications. Assured application performance with user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical and real-time apps, even during degraded network conditions.

with user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical and real-time apps, even during degraded network conditions. Simplified operations via a centralized, cloud-hosted management solution that provides a single unified interface for configuration, network-level visibility and management, and application usage monitoring across multiple transports, service providers, and remote sites. VMware Edge Network Intelligence further simplifies operations through end-to-end visibility from device to app , and AI-assisted remediation.

Additional Resources

Gartner® Disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for SD-WAN, Peer Contributors, 15 March 2023

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, VMware SD-WAN, Orchestrator, VMware SASE and Edge Network Intelligence are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Contacts

Eloy Ontiveros



VMware Global Communications



+1 650 427 6145



eontiveros@vmware.com