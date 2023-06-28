 VIZIO Unveils a Reimagined Home Screen for Easy Streaming

The enhanced VIZIO Home Screen transforms the way consumers discover and stream their favorite entertainment

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is rolling out a reimagined design of its home screen experience, enhancing the way consumers discover and stream entertainment. With the new VIZIO Home Screen, discovering, navigating, personalizing, and streaming content has never been easier.





A modern design delivers a more intuitive and personalized experience than ever before. With new built-in features and customization, it is now easier than ever to find popular apps, as well as browse movies and shows. The enhancements come as part of VIZIO’s commitment to offer consumers the very best viewing experience and unparalleled value from their television.

Included in the new VIZIO Home Screen are a number of improvements to the user experience:

Intuitive Design: revamped menus, settings, and navigation features make browsing easier than ever, and a redesigned virtual keyboard and genre pages improve the ease and speed of searching for content.

Seamless Content Discovery: easily find your next favorite movie or show right from the Home Screen, with built-in recommendations and valuable information like Common Sense Media parental guidance and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Customization: personalize the App Row with your favorites, and centralize movies and shows from different apps in one place with My Watchlist.

“ The VIZIO Home Screen is the next step in our evolution to bring our consumers the best entertainment experience. Our goal is to make it easy for our consumers to experience our latest innovations as soon as they are available, even on older VIZIO Smart TVs” said Kaitlyn Collins, VP of Product Marketing at VIZIO. “ The rollout and availability of the new VIZIO Home Screen is another manifestation of the idea that, even after consumers purchase a TV from us, we’ll continue to offer value, support, and innovation to their viewing experience.”

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative soundbars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Certain information in this press release related to VIZIO’s expectations, plans, or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability and functionality of the new VIZIO Home Screen and its features are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause VIZIO’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include VIZIO’s ability to effectively implement these new features and functionality at the expected level of performance and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of VIZIO’s most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to VIZIO as of the date of this release, and VIZIO does not assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of VIZIO’s future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

