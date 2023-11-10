Home Business Wire VIZIO to Participate in the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit
Business Wire

VIZIO to Participate in the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Adam Townsend, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 5:15 P.M. Eastern Time / 2:15 P.M. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

Articoli correlati

Chargeway Launches Innovative 2.0 Update to Simplify EV Charging

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargeway, the innovative Portland-based company that has revolutionized electric vehicle (EV) charging with its user-friendly visual system,...
Continua a leggere

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PHOENIX TOWER INTERNATIONAL TO MONETIZE MOBILE TOWER ASSETS

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transaction includes ~1,300 sites across 6 markets in the Caribbean and Panama Unlocks significant value at an accretive cash flow...
Continua a leggere

FOXO Technologies Provides Reminder for Webinar to be Held Today, November 10th at 10 AM Eastern Time, to Unveil VITHAR™ AI Health Coach

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of epigenetic biomarker...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php