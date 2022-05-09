VIZIO Rolls Out Latest TV Ad Innovations During the Week of the IAB NewFronts

Premiered Innovative Suite of Advanced Advertising, Expanded Content Line-up and Enhanced Audience Engagement

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) brought together agency, content and technology partners for a week of events in New York to demonstrate the power of its Smart TV operating system and unveil technology advancements designed to enhance the viewing experience for the millions of Americans who begin their viewing journey with VIZIO every day. The festivities were part of the annual IAB NewFronts, a series of events designed to help media buyers connect with next generation entertainment companies.





Kicking off the week was a special 2022 IAB NewFronts Presentation. VIZIO utilized an immersive studio experience as a backdrop to demonstrate new advertising technologies, expanded content offerings and use cases for its industry leading Smart TV data which is used widely by the measurement industry.

VIZIO invited virtual attendees into its immersive VIZIO house experience which also served as the backdrop for the in-person event at Moonlight Studios, a new futuristic showroom and “extended reality” studio in SoHo that invited attendees into elements of the production and to step into the VIZIO experience. Interested parties can request an on demand viewing of the presentation by emailing press@vizio.com.

Adam Bergman, VP of National Ad Sales, hosted both presentations, with feature walkthroughs from key leaders responsible for the rapid growth of VIZIO’s data-driven offerings, including special opening remarks from Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer for VIZIO.

To celebrate its 20 year anniversary, VIZIO hosted a party in New York, inviting colleagues, partners and members of the industry to toast 20 years of innovation in TV and over 100 million connected devices sold in America.

Throughout the week, members of the VIZIO team invited partners across the TV ecosystem to a VIP experience on an outfitted VIZIO bus that showcased the latest VIZIO TV and Sound Bar innovations with the benefits of VIZIO’s integrated hardware and software approach on full display.

“Coming together for our first in-person NewFront presentation gave our team the opportunity to bring VIZIO’s mission to life and connect directly with the top media buyers in the industry to showcase our award-winning operating system and data-driven approach that provides personalized experiences for all VIZIO viewers,” said Adam Bergman, VP of Sales for VIZIO. “VIZIO is now a must-have line item for ad investment strategies in order to reach the tens of millions of people who depend on VIZIO for their viewing journey.”

Highlights from VIZIO’s NewFront presentation include:

The VIZIO User Experience

Liz Buhn, Senior Director of Content and Partner Marketing showcased the award-winning integrated operating system that is built into all VIZIO Smart TVs. VIZIO takes a data-informed approach to surface the most relevant and timely content for millions of viewers every time they turn on the TV.

WatchFree+

Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development, demonstrated the explosion of premium streaming partners and the owned and operated, free streaming service, WatchFree+, which is the No. 2 ad-supported streaming service on VIZIO. WatchFree+ includes access to over 250 free ad-supported channels, over 5,000 free on demand titles and VIZIO exclusives including the upcoming premiere of @Home with Tori, a 10-episode lifestyle series starring and produced by actress and TV personality, Tori Spelling.

VIZIO Features

Content Manager Ethel Alvarez, and VP of Engagement Steve DeMain provided the latest from VIZIO Features, where programming decisions are informed and influenced by opt-in viewership data. This includes content channels like Polaris, to highlight hip-hop culture, Fork & Flight for food and travel lovers, KickBack for action and adventure lovers, Love Always for all the rom-com folks and pop-up channels for holiday and tentpole events.

VIZIO Analytics & Inscape Data

Director of Media Insights and Analytics Devin Fallon discussed how VIZIO’s ACR data powers VIZIO’s audience and attribution offering and introduced a new service for advertisers —VIZIO Analytics.

Inscape’s VP of Product, Data Science and Analytics Charbel Makhoul and Senior Director of Data Strategy Ken Norcross provided a deep dive into Inscape’s currency grade data from 20 million opted-in connected devices that powers personalization and advanced viewing features for VIZIO, fueling the measurement revolution in TV.

The VIZIO Audience

Nyma Quidwai, Senior Director of Client Services, introduced the diverse and dynamic VIZIO Audience, including hard-to-reach Millennials and Gen Z’s, all the way to Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, kids & families, multicultural audiences, sports fans, gamers, cinephiles and more.

VIZIO Ad Innovation

VP of Product Management Oz Lang showcased the latest advancements in VIZIO’s direct-to-device business, including cutting-edge products like VIZIO’s cross-device Household Connect offering and VIZIO’s solution for bridging linear and digital viewing experiences with the newly introduced Jump View offering, an innovation created to enhance the viewing experience and allow consumers to “jump” from a program into more episodes in a streaming environment.

VIZIO Addressable

Nicole Cannizzaro, Addressable Manager of Network Partnerships, introduced VIZIO ENACT— a proprietary suite of advertising technologies built to accelerate the adoption of directed, addressable advertising across all forms of television.

To view the presentation in its entirety, please contact press@vizio.com.

About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree+ and within popular TV channels and apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com

