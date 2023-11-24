VIZIO Rolls Out Home Entertainment Bargains For Black Friday

Save big on VIZIO’s most popular smart TVs and soundbars this holiday season

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is celebrating by discounting some of its most popular TVs and soundbars.





Whether you’re looking to give the gift of exceptional sound quality this holiday, or simply want to upgrade your TV, VIZIO has a deal that’s right for you.

“VIZIO is committed to offering the best in TV and sound technology at an affordable price. This Black Friday, we’re taking things a step further and partnering with America’s favorite retailers to cut the cost of our most popular soundbars and smart TVs,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO.

These deals include the VIZIO 50″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J, available at Walmart for just $248 (was $268) through January 31. With generous amounts of screen real estate and exceptional clarity and brightness, this TV is a welcome addition to any living area.

Looking to go bigger? The VIZIO 75” Class-V Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V755x-K04 is a fantastic choice. Available at Walmart for just $499.99 through November 27, this 4K smart TV allows viewers to experience every detail on the screen with its wide viewing angle, Dolby Vision, slim bezel design and WiFi 6-enabled speeds for faster streaming and gaming.

Also on sale during this period:

VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Built-in Subwoofers M213ad-K8 — Available at Target for just $149.99 (was $199.99) through January 7, this soundbar packs premium technologies like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, HDMI eARC and more into a one-piece design that fits just about anywhere.

In-store pricing may vary. Prices and offers are subject to change.

