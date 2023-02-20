VIZIO Presidents’ Day Deals: Premium TVs and Sound Bars at Phenomenal Prices

Starting Monday, Feb. 20, get ready for great deals on VIZIO TVs and sound bars at retailers across the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There’s never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment experience at an affordable price. This Presidents’ Day (Monday, Feb. 20, 2023), VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.com to offer high-performance TVs and sound bars at value prices.

Shoppers will unlock big savings on VIZIO’s 4K QLED smart TVs, high-performance sound bars, and award-winning SmartCast streaming platform. Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, sports, and music like never before with immersive Dolby Atmos sound bars that deliver 360 degrees of powerful crystal-clear audio and 4K QLED TVs that pop with vibrant color.

“This Presidents’ Day, VIZIO is delighted to offer some of our most beloved products at even lower prices, both online and at retailers across the U.S.,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “We want our high-performance TVs and immersive sound bars to be accessible to everyone, and our Presidents’ Day deals help make premium home-theater performance a possibility for a wide range of budgets.”

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the award-winning SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

VIZIO Presidents’ Day Deals: Premium Performance at Pragmatic Prices

Whether you’re looking for a big-screen 4K TV, a smaller-size TV for your bedroom or dorm, or a premium QLED set with gorgeous Quantum Color, high peak brightness, and tremendous contrast, there’s a VIZIO Presidents’ Day deal for you.

VIZIO 65” P-Series Quantum 9 (P65Q9-J01): With a stunning peak brightness of 1,200 nits, 144 local dimming zones for exceptional contrast, and spectacular Quantum Color, the powerful P-Series Quantum 9 is just $699.99 in-store only at Costco – a savings of $300 compared to the original MSRP.

VIZIO 75” V-Series 4K HDR TV (V755M-K03): Immerse yourself in the action with the award-winning 75-inch V-Series 4K TV, with sharp 4K resolution, beautiful Dolby Vision HDR, and WiFi 6E compatibility for superior streaming. The 75-inch V-Series is just $699.99 at Sam’s Club and Best Buy ($50 savings).

Great deals on V-Series and D-Series TVs at Target and Walmart: VIZIO’s 4K HDR V-Series TVs offer big-screen 4K performance at value prices, and our Full HD D-Series Smart TVs are the perfect fit for a bedroom, a dorm room, or even a kitchen. This Presidents’ Day, you’ll find deep discounts on VIZIO V-Series and D-Series TVs at Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, and Best Buy.

Amazon: VIZIO Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price Savings Start Date End SB2021n-J6 Sound Bar $99.99 — 2/17 2/26

Best Buy: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU Category Deal Price Savings Start Date End M70Q6M-K03 TV $699.99 $50 2/18 — V505M-K09 TV $299.99 $30 2/20 — D40fm-K09 TV $199.99 $20 2/20 — V755M-K03 TV $699.99 $50 2/27 3/16

Costco: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU Category Deal Price Savings Start Date End P65Q9-J01 TV $699.99 $300 2/27 3/12

Sam’s Club: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU Category Deal Price Savings Start Date End V505M-K09 TV $279.99 $50 2/6 3/15 V755M-K03 TV $699.99 $50 2/13 3/16

Target: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price Savings Start Date End V705-J01 TV $539.99 $60 2/20 — V505-J09 TV $269.99 $30 2/20 — V435-J01 TV $239.99 $30 2/20 — D40f-J09 TV $179.99 $20 2/20 — D32f-J04 TV $159.99 $10 2/19 —

Walmart.com: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date D40f-J09 TV $178 $198 $20 2/20 D43f-J04 TV $198 $224 $26 2/20 V435-J01 TV $238 $268 $30 2/20 V505-J09 TV $268 $298 $30 2/20 V705-J01 TV $538 $598 $60 2/20

In-store pricing may vary. Prices and offers are subject to change.

