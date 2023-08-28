Home Business Wire VIZIO Licenses DivX Global Patent Portfolio, Resolving Pending ITC Litigation
VIZIO Licenses DivX Global Patent Portfolio, Resolving Pending ITC Litigation

VIZIO to join DivX’s growing list of technology licensees and benefit from DivX’s global portfolio of video technology patents.


SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that VIZIO, a leading television brand, signed an intellectual property (IP) license agreement. The agreement resolves all patent litigation matters between the parties, including the pending U.S. International Trade Commission investigation against VIZIO.

We are pleased to have reached an agreement with VIZIO, and welcome them to our family of licensees,” commented Noel Egnatios, DivX’s CEO. “DivX has now successfully licensed the majority of the global SmartTV market to its fundamental video technology patents, as well as market-leading streamers and other consumer electronics and technology providers.”

Since 2000, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue to license its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.7 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

