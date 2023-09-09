Home Business Wire VIZIO Introduces the Football Kickoff Collection and Home Entertainment Deals for the...
Business Wire

VIZIO Introduces the Football Kickoff Collection and Home Entertainment Deals for the 2023 Season

di Business Wire

VIZIO’s Home Screen is this year’s destination for live games, free tailgate-ready content, movies and more

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is celebrating America’s favorite sport with a custom-curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season. The collection features home screen access to popular streaming apps for viewing live sports, and with hundreds of hours of free programming, there is something for every football fan to enjoy.




Explore a curated selection of football-related content, such as movies, documentaries, and interviews, on WatchFree+ streaming channels like Pac 12, Sports Grid, and more. Indulge in custom curated carousels like “Tailgate Ready,” featuring game-themed cooking shows, music videos, interviews, documentaries, and football biopics.

WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service, offering an ever-expanding library with hundreds of free channels and on-demand programming spanning movies, news, sports, music, kids/family, and more.

With the games just kicking off, now is the time to set yourself up for a winning season with a new VIZIO Smart TV and immersive VIZIO sound bar. For a limited time, the VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV is available at Walmart for only $398 and pairs perfectly with the VIZIO V-Series All-in-One 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual, also available at Walmart, for only $99.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

Press Contact for VIZIO
Melissa Hourigan

Fabric Media

720-608-1919

melissa@fabricmedia.net

