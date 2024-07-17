Home Business Wire VIZIO Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2024 Results
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, after market close. Results will be included in the Company’s earnings press release and presentation containing highlights for the quarter that will be posted on the VIZIO Investor Relations website.

Given the pending transaction with Walmart, VIZIO will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance.

For more information or to access additional investor materials, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

