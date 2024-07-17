VIZIO Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2024 Results

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, after market close. Results will be included in the Company’s earnings press release and presentation containing highlights for the quarter that will be posted on the VIZIO Investor Relations website.

Given the pending transaction with Walmart, VIZIO will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance.

For more information or to access additional investor materials, visit investors.vizio.com.

