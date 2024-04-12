Home Business Wire VIZIO Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

VIZIO Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, after market close. Results will be included in a shareholder letter with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the VIZIO Investor Relations website.

Given the pending transaction with Walmart, VIZIO will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance.

For more information or to access additional investor materials, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

Media:
press@vizio.com

Articoli correlati

Top North American Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Players Head to Japan for World Championships

Business Wire Business Wire -
They’re Back! On April 12 and 13 (U.S.), In-Person Competition Returns With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holding Its First-Ever...
Continua a leggere

Matera’s “Pix by the Numbers” Report Highlights New Milestone of an Estimated 5 Billion Pix Transactions per Month

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pix is setting the standard for payments modernizationATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalPayments--Matera, maker of world-class instant payments, QR code and digital ledger...
Continua a leggere

Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2024: China’s Passenger Car T-Box Installations Jumped by 25.8% YoY, and LG, Neusoft and Denso still...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php