Vizient’s Annual CSR Report Highlights Progress in Improving Health Equity and Sustainability in Healthcare Sector

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vizient announced it has published its annual corporate responsibility report detailing its focus on driving positive impacts across three interconnected pillars – people, places, and planet – by leveraging its unique position in the healthcare industry to drive sustainability throughout the healthcare sector. View the report here: Vizient Corporate Responsibility Report.

“Vizient’s stakeholders are relying on us to drive meaningful progress on critical social and environmental concerns facing the healthcare industry. We are committed to leveraging Vizient’s reach and scale to be a catalyst for sustainability for healthcare providers, suppliers, and the communities we serve. By embedding social responsibility more deeply within our own company culture and strategy, we lead by example and pull from direct experience to drive positive impacts more broadly,” said Byron Jobe, president and CEO for Vizient.

Notable accomplishments across the people, places and planet pillars in this year’s report include:

Signed the White House and Health and Human Services Climate Pledge to achieve net zero Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Collected waste attributes for all 500 million products contracted with Vizient to advance our environmentally sustainable sourcing offerings.

Elevated chemical transparency for providers with 98% of contracted suppliers reporting on all medical-surgical products.

Helped to prevent 27,024 emergency department revisits in 2022 through our Health Equity Performance Improvement Collaborative.

Formally launched a Community Contracting program to uplift local and diverse suppliers in four U.S. geographies.

Closed the gender gap around experiences of diversity and inclusion within our organization and made progress toward closing experience gaps for Asian, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx employees.

experience gaps for Asian, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx employees. Empowered 55% of our employees to volunteer, placing us in the top 5% among industry peers.

Diverted 142.8 tons of office furniture and supplies from landfill through reusing, recycling, refurbishing, and donating hundreds of items to local nonprofits across Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and Denver.

This is Vizient’s twelfth report using Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, the leading international framework for voluntary disclosures on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and the second-year reporting to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the leading accounting framework helping businesses communicate financially material sustainability information to stakeholders. Additionally, Vizient aligns its efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) of supporting good health and wellbeing; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; reduced inequality; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; and climate action. Download the report to learn more about Vizient’s corporate social responsibility efforts: Vizient Corporate Responsibility Report.

