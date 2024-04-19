Viz.ai Wins 2024 Edison Award™ for Innovation for Second Year in a Row

Honored for excellence in innovation in cardiovascular & ophthalmic innovations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced that it has been named an Edison Award Winner in the 2024 Edison Awards, for the second year in a row. Viz PE with right ventricle/left ventricle ratio (RV/LV), the company’s AI software solution designed to detect and triage pulmonary embolism (PE) and right heart strain, was recognized in the Cardiovascular & Ophthalmic Innovations category. The prestigious Edison Awards, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.









“We are honored to win our second Edison Award for innovation,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. “When we started Viz.ai, we had a vision that by using artificial intelligence, we could help healthcare systems work smarter and faster, improving patient outcomes and ultimately saving lives. Every year in the United States, pulmonary embolism affects around 900,000 patients.1 The recognition of Viz PE, which has the potential to deliver faster and optimal care for patients with pulmonary embolism, validates our efforts to make this vision a reality.”

Viz PE with automated RV/LV ratio measurement became an FDA-cleared AI-powered solution for the detection of suspected PE and assessment of right heart strain in 2022, in partnership with Avicenna.AI. PE is a serious condition, with untreated acute cases having a mortality rate as high as 30% within one month of diagnosis. Timely detection and triage by a multidisciplinary Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) are critical for patients. Recent data shows that the Viz PE solution combined with PERT activation significantly improved time to assessment and time to anticoagulation with a 74% reduction in in-hospital mortality risk.2

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards’ Steering Committee and an executive judging body. The panel is composed of more than 2,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Winners were announced at the Edison Awards Gala on April 18, 2024 in Fort Myers, FL.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,600+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Past award recipients include Jony Ive, Martha Stewart, Carmichael Roberts and companies leading in innovation including; Nest, now part of Google, AMD, Intel, Naqi, 3M and Cargill. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

