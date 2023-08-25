Viz.ai Signs License Agreement with UCSF to Commercialize Three Cardiac Artificial Intelligence Algorithms

Exclusive agreement for AI algorithms to accelerate earlier detection of cardiac amyloidosis and pulmonary hypertension





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to commercialize three AI algorithms for the automated detection of cardiovascular diseases. Developed at UCSF by leading researchers, these AI algorithms to detect cardiac amyloidosis, pulmonary hypertension, and supraventricular tachycardia are based on analysis of electrocardiograms (ECGs), the most widely used diagnostic test for characterization of cardiac structure and electrical activity of the heart.

“We are enthusiastic about the possibility of applying these AI-powered algorithms in clinical practice to enable knowledge and discovery, and to provide timely insights for decision-making,” said Anthony Francis, executive director of the Office of Technology Management and Advancement from the University. ”These algorithms improve on existing systems and meet or exceed clinically accepted standards of care.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death around the globe, with over 18 million fatalities annually. Accordingly, early detection and treatment are of paramount importance. Viz.ai offers a comprehensive AI-powered platform that can auto-detect a wide range of suspected cardiovascular diseases using regulatory-cleared algorithms and facilitate care coordination with HIPAA-compliant communication tools. Following regulatory clearance, these three new algorithms will be a part of Viz.ai’s expanding offering, which includes ECG-based AI algorithms, ECG viewer, AI-interpretation of echos and echo viewer, enabling cardiac care teams to detect disease earlier and coordinate care in real time.

“Collectively, cardiac amyloidosis, pulmonary hypertension, and supraventricular tachycardia affect up to 75 million people worldwide and are extremely difficult to detect or can take years to diagnose. Earlier cardiovascular disease detection and management are critical not only to improve patient lives and increase access to life-saving treatments but also to reduce healthcare provider burnout,” said Steve Sweeny, vice president of life science business development and strategy at Viz.ai. “We are proud to work with UCSF to develop more AI-powered tools that can advance cardiac care.”

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,400+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

About UCSF

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF Health, which serves as UCSF’s primary academic medical center, includes top-ranked specialty hospitals and other clinical programs, and has affiliations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF School of Medicine also has a regional campus in Fresno. Learn more at ucsf.edu or see our Fact Sheet.

Contacts

Ariane Lovell



ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com