Viz.ai partners with Illuminate to improve quality of care for aortic aneurysm patients

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a partnership with Illuminate, Inc., an industry leader in the development of proprietary natural language processing (NLP) and AI software that discovers at-risk patients from electronic medical records (EMR), assesses disease severity, and facilitates follow-up surveillance for a variety of diseases. This partnership will enable healthcare providers to make timely, critical decisions for aortic aneurysm patients while improving compliance with pre- and post-surgical surveillance programs.

“Aortic aneurysm is often called a silent killer with few symptoms before it is too late,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. “We are excited to collaborate with Illuminate, harnessing the power of AI and NLP to mine insights from EMR data, radiological reports, and imaging studies. This partnership will improve the standard of care for these patients and help healthcare providers coordinate and deliver care at the right time.”

Aortic aneurysms will often cause no obvious symptoms before a life-threatening rupture occurs, so early detection and monitoring are critical. Illuminate’s NLP capability is a complement to Viz.ai’s growing platform, which will now offer healthcare systems a comprehensive solution to detect more suspected aortic aneurysms earlier and ensure that patients have access to the life-saving treatments or surveillance that they need by cross-functional care teams.

“Aortic surveillance and screening programs are critical to ensuring that aortic aneurysm patients have their aortic aneurysms detected earlier so they get the care and follow-up that they need. Unfortunately, we have shown that patients often fall through the cracks in the care pathway,” said Dr. Steven Okuhn, chief medical officer at Illuminate and vascular surgeon at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. “This unique offering will help improve aortic aneurysm detection and patient workflow by bringing together natural language processing and image-based artificial intelligence. I am incredibly excited about this clear advancement in aortic patient care.”

“We are pleased to partner with Viz.ai to provide an end-to-end workflow, including follow-up surveillance and disease management, by combining our best-in-class technologies,” said Matt McLenon, CEO of Illuminate. “This will not only help increase surveillance and compliance and improve patient care but also support faster patient enrollment for clinical research studies.”

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,200+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information, visit viz.ai.

About Illuminate, Inc.

Illuminate is the industry leading discovery, follow-up, and patient management company. Combining world class NLP and AI with integrated clinical workflows, the Illuminate Platform allows organizations to deliver the highest quality care throughout a patient’s journey. Illuminate’s mission is to ensure all patients are being managed by the right care team at the right time.

