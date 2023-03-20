Viz.ai Named One of Fierce Medtech’s “Fierce 15” Companies of 2022

Annual list recognizes innovative medtech companies that are advancing the art and science of healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and care coordination, today announced it has been named one of Fierce Medtech’s “Fierce 15 Medtech Companies of 2022,” designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.

“Being recognized as one of Fierce Medtech’s ‘Fierce 15’ is a testament to the dedication of the Viz.ai team and our partners to increase access to life-saving treatments using AI-powered care coordination,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. “We are harnessing our market leadership and trusted partner reputation to move the industry forward from point solutions to an enterprise AI-powered platform. With our vast network of treatment and referring hospitals, we are proud to serve patients and communities that are less likely to have access to innovative therapies in clinical trials and otherwise.”

Viz.ai uses artificial intelligence to create a synchronized clinical workflow, delivering critical diagnostic data at decision-making moments to improve patient care. With the Viz.ai Platform, patients are directed more quickly to the specialist associated with their condition to receive appropriate treatment. This system of action is designed to provide significant improvements in the patient outcomes and financial efficiency of health systems.

Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15, launched in 2012, spotlights the most exciting startups in medtech—those not only challenging the limits of both the tech and healthcare industries but also making real progress toward their lofty goals. The annual Fierce 15 list aims to pick the companies they think are “the most capable of delivering on their promises to advance the art and science of healthcare.”

About Fierce Medtech

Fierce Medtech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on Fierce Medtech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

