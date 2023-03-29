Viz.ai Launches Viz™ Trauma Suite to Support Change in Trauma Center Standards

Tailored for trauma care providers to help expedite patient care and improve outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced at TraumaCon 2023 the introduction of Viz Trauma Suite, a software solution designed to support trauma care providers as they prepare to meet new requirements in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) trauma center standards. Viz.ai’s high-fidelity mobile viewer and communication platform will help to reduce team response times for trauma patients, enabling faster care and addressing resource constraints.

“We are excited to introduce Viz.ai’s capabilities to trauma care providers, especially with the changes to the requirements regarding response times, including interventional radiology response to hemorrhage control,” said Gad Sakin, chief product officer at Viz.ai. “With more than 35,000 healthcare providers already on the Viz.ai platform, trauma professionals can reach on-call radiologists and specialists immediately and get patients the care that they need.”

ACS is expected to begin verification visits in September 2023 based on the updated trauma center standards, which include new response times and resource availability. The Viz Trauma Suite provides a mobile and web high-fidelity image viewer that supports a wide range of modalities, including CT, CTA, MRI, X-Ray, EKG, echocardiogram and ultrasound, so that trauma care providers can easily access critical patient information in real-time. Viz.ai’s HIPAA-compliant communication tools enable seamless connection with the entire care team, including radiologists and specialists across the healthcare system, to coordinate and expedite patient care.

For more information, join the abstract presentation at TraumaCon on Friday at 7am Mountain time or visit www.viz.ai/trauma.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

