Viz.ai Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA Audits for Viz.ai One Platform

Validates Viz.ai as a trusted and secure platform for health systems for the fourth consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II + HIPAA audit, which includes both SOC 2 and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Successful completion of this auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), further validates Viz.ai’s focus on security, compliance and responsible AI.





“We are proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance for the fourth year in a row,” said Tom Vaknin, Chief Information Security Officer at Viz.ai. “The successful completion of this audit confirms our adherence to security and accountability, giving our customers the assurance that our data management practices meet the highest standards in the industry. Our top priority is to put patients first; to that end, we are focused on delivering quality solutions with security compliance that help protect customer data.”

The SOC 2 assessment is based on a rigorous, independent, third-party audit conducted by a Big Four audit firm. SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles” — security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The audit confirms that Viz.ai has effective controls in place relevant to its cloud systems.

“SOC 2 Type II compliance stands as the guardian of trust in both healthcare and AI realms, ensuring that sensitive data is handled with the utmost care and integrity. In the realm of artificial intelligence, where data fuels innovation and decision-making, SOC 2 Type II compliance is pivotal,” said Alex Vasserman, DNP, RN, CPHIMS, Corporate Director of Business Continuity and Informatics, Jackson Health System Miami. “It not only ensures the protection of confidential healthcare information, but also upholds the ethical principles and accountability necessary for responsible AI deployment, safeguarding against biases, errors, and unauthorized access. In both healthcare and AI, SOC 2 Type II compliance isn’t just a regulatory requirement; it’s a testament to an organization’s commitment to integrity, trust, and the well-being of those it serves.”

To learn more about SOC 2 audit and request the report, please visit the Viz.ai Trust Center.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,500+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

