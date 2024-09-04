Viz.ai and ALCMI Partner to Unite AI and Lung Cancer Research Communities

New partnership brings together AI experts and lung cancer researchers to improve early disease detection

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a partnership with the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), an international consortium made up of 25 of the world’s premier lung cancer research institutions. Together, Viz.ai and ALCMI will collaborate on improving lung cancer outcomes in patients by focusing on early detection with improved clinical workflow for nodule workup through to precision medicine optimization.





“We are pleased to partner with ALCMI to improve the standard of care for lung cancer patients,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder at Viz.ai. “Lung cancer remains the deadliest type of cancer for both men and women, but with earlier detection we may be able to improve these statistics and save more lives. Our partnership will help healthcare providers coordinate and deliver the needed care at the right time and increase patient access to life-saving treatments.”

This partnership also seeks to integrate patient engagement and research expertise from ALCMI with Viz.ai’s AI-powered care coordination across 1,700 hospitals and health systems.

The collaboration aims to define the future of lung cancer research and treatment, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes by:

Applying AI to oncology research, early detection, clinical workflows, and patient protocols.

Addressing rural and community healthcare disparities by using AI to empower local physicians with the most advanced treatments and methodologies.

“Since our founding in 2008, ALCMI and our consortium members have been at the forefront of technological advances in lung cancer research,” said Richard Erwin, Executive Director at ALCMI. “AI represents an incredible opportunity to improve the speed and quality of our research, and we’re proud to partner with Viz.ai, which has led the way in the medical application of this technology. By bringing together leaders in AI and lung cancer research, we can make tremendous progress toward making lung cancer a survivable disease.”

ALCMI co-founder and lung cancer survivor Bonnie Addario added, “It’s critical that we utilize every available tool and resource to diagnose and treat this disease as early as possible. We intend to utilize the power of AI to assist in treating lung cancer patients earlier with more precise diagnosis and treatment regimens. We believe Viz.ai can be a driving force in better patient outcomes, and every moment matters to a lung cancer patient.”

About ALCMI

The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) is a nonprofit international consortium comprised of 25 of the world’s premier oncology research institutions. We partner with the top minds from the most respected medical facilities, providing financial support and access to a team of experts and staff to assist in launching and managing investigator-initiated trials. We bridge the gap between clinical research organizations (CROs) and site management organizations (SMOs), resulting in a streamlined, agile process for quickly funding and initiating lung cancer research projects. We also focus on the patient’s journey through this disease with support and educational outreach. For more information, visit alcmi.org.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,700 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information, visit viz.ai.

