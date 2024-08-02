Vixxo Corporation Completes Acquisition of Third-Party Vendor Managed Site Maintenance Business from Cushman & Wakefield

Marks significant step in company’s vision to be the leading national provider of multi-site facilities maintenance solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vixxo, a market-leading, tech-enabled facilities maintenance company, today announced it is expanding its platform with the acquisition of Cushman & Wakefield’s third-party multi-site vendor managed site maintenance business (CWFS), formerly known as Quality Solutions, Inc. (QSI), based in Wichita, Kansas and its team of approximately 280 employees. This strategic transaction expands Vixxo’s presence and capabilities in the facilities maintenance industry and marks a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.





“This is a pivotal milestone for Vixxo as we execute our vision of perfecting facility operations for the world’s best brands,” said Jim Reavey, President and CEO of Vixxo. “This acquisition brings a wealth of expertise that significantly enhances our service offerings and operational capabilities,” he added.

The newly combined company looks forward to bringing a more comprehensive range of multi-site facilities solutions to their clients. The combined resources will enable Vixxo to deliver unparalleled value as a single provider addressing critical multi-site facilities maintenance needs, ensuring superior customer service and operational excellence.

“Joining forces with Vixxo presents a tremendous opportunity for this business to continue its growth trajectory while delivering enhanced value to our clients,” said Chris Jernigan, CEO of CWFS. “Our combined resources and shared passion for customer service makes this a natural fit, and we are so excited to be a part of this journey,” he added.

Vixxo has become the leading facilities provider for the convenience industry, serving many c-store brands. Vixxo also boasts a distinctive programs management offering through its specialized c-store programs team, which possesses extensive expertise in equipment rollout, HVAC-R installations, and large-scale projects. Combined with the newly acquired programs team, Vixxo will extend its program capabilities to other end-markets.

Over the last year, Vixxo has invested in embedding artificial intelligence into its services. It’s developed the first virtual technician assistant, an advanced tool designed to transform how technicians diagnose issues and repair equipment. Leveraging decades of work order history and insights, the assistant harnesses the latest Generative AI technologies to furnish real-time guidance, troubleshooting, and feedback for technicians. It offers immediate access to relevant information, documents, and resources while technicians are on-site at client locations and ultimately lowering repair costs for the end client. Vixxo is excited to extend this technology to the customers of the newly acquired business in the future.

UBS Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Cushman & Wakefield.

About CWFS: Formerly known as QSI, Inc., CWFS is a third-party multi-site vendor management business with significant trade expertise and diverse industry relationships across retail, convenience, healthcare and several other industries. QSI, Inc. was acquired by Cushman & Wakefield in 2019 and subsequently rebranded as CWFS.

About Vixxo: Vixxo provides comprehensive facilities management solutions to multi-site convenience, grocery, restaurant and retail customers. The company’s solutions include repair and maintenance for food and beverage equipment, HVAC/refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, and other critical service categories as well as multi-site roll-out programs. Vixxo’s services are built on a strong service provider network, analytics, and cost management platform.

For more information, please visit www.vixxo.com.

