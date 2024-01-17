ViX Announces New Ad-Supported Premium Tier Launching in the U.S. Later This Year

ViX Premium with Ads Tier Will Give Subscribers in the U.S. Access to ViX Premium Content Across Genres at a Lower Price Point

ViX Gratis, the ad-supported free tier launched in April 2022, will continue to provide users with the highly successful AVOD option, granting access to over 65,000 hours and 100 channels for free. ViX Premium, featuring an incremental 10,000 hours of premium content and 7,000 hours of top live soccer leagues, now introduces an ad-supported version further enriching the streaming experience by offering even more affordability and access to premium content

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViX, the leading Spanish-language streaming service in the world, announced today a new ad-supported Premium tier launching in the U.S. later this year. The new ViX Premium with Ads tier will provide subscribers in the U.S. with access to the service’s exclusive premium content, including original series and movies and live sports at a lower price point with a moderate ad load.





“Building on the success of our AVOD offering and our strong SVOD subscription growth, we are expanding access to our Premium offering with the new ViX Premium with Ads tier. This tier will provide U.S. subscribers with more options to enjoy the full offering of our original productions and live sports at a lower price point, further enhancing the accessibility to our service,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX at TelevisaUnivision. “ViX Premium with Ads will extend the reach of our product to more consumers and create additional opportunities for brands to engage with our growing audience.”

The monthly subscription price of ViX’s new ad-supported Premium tier will be announced in the coming months.

ViX Gratis, launched in April 2022 and reaching over 40 million users in Spanish-language Americas, along with ViX Premium, launched in July 2022, are available through the ViX app across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, through retail partners, and on vix.com. ViX Premium with Ads will become available later this year. As part of TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language content ecosystem, the platform complements the overall linear business to best serve Spanish-language consumers. ViX is currently available in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America.

About ViX

ViX is the world’s first large-scale streaming service exclusively serving Spanish-speaking audiences. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latino cultures and Spanish-language storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across all genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children’s content, as well as live news and sports. Leveraging more than 300,000 hours of Televisa’s content library and a robust intellectual property catalog to create an unparalleled offering, the global streaming service enlightens Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free tier and a premium subscription plan. Giving subscribers access to a breadth of content and a premium Spanish-language offering never seen before in a streaming service, the premium plan offers ad-free entertainment, including more than 7,000 hours of live sports, with more than 70 ViX original series and movies.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

