Vivint Smart Home to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call on August 8, 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss second quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on August 8, 2022 and prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

Monday, August 8, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Dial-in:

United States (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205 / International (Toll): +1-929-526-1599

Access Code:

072041

Webcast (listen-only):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/606300955

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves nearly 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

VVNT-E

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

