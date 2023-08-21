Vivint Smart Home Celebrates National Senior Citizens Day with New Policy Updates for Customers Age 65 and Up

The new updates provide greater flexibility for seniors looking for smart home solutions

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of National Senior Citizens Day, Vivint Smart Home, Inc., a leading smart home brand in the United States, announced it is updating its service agreement for customers 65 years and older. Vivint previously offered senior citizen customers 30 days to cancel their transaction without penalty or obligation – which was already above industry standard of a 3-day cancelation period – and is now extending that to 60 calendar days.





“We understand different customers may benefit from different solutions – there is really no one-size-fits-all—and we are constantly evaluating our offerings to ensure the most seamless experience for every customer who puts their trust in us,” said Rasesh Patel, president at Vivint. “We understand our senior customers may want to experience their smart home solutions for an extended period of time to feel fully confident in their purchase, and our return window extension enables that.”

As many adults prefer to stay in their own homes and age in place, Vivint has features as part of its system to support them, including solutions like its Senior Alert System which includes an emergency pendant that connects to the Vivint system and provides 24/7 professional monitoring and reliable customer support. This protection and backup support can also provide family and caretakers with increased peace of mind.

Mary Chapman Howard is one of these Vivint customers. Recently, Mary’s husband suffered a medical emergency. She pressed the Vivint medical button for help and advised her husband was having a stroke. “Fortunately, the Vivint person was completely calming and there was an ambulance at my home in moments,” said Mary. “[Vivint] very well could have saved my husband’s life.”

While Vivint celebrates and prioritizes its senior customers on an ongoing basis, it is excited and proud to rollout this policy extension in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day. Vivint’s policy remains above industry standards and has been implemented across all 50 states.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care, and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves 2 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

