Vivint Smart Home Celebrates 2 Million Customers in the United States

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc., a leading smart home brand in the United States, celebrates 2 million customers across the United States – a testament to Vivint’s customer-centric approach, continuous innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence in the smart home industry.





Since Vivint was founded, it has been on a journey to continuously raise the standard for what a smart home should be. Vivint’s platform is seamless, secure, and incredibly intelligent – enabling customers to effortlessly manage their home, enjoy enhanced convenience and comfort, and rest assured knowing their homes and loved ones are well-protected. To date, the average customer stays with Vivint for nine years which is driven by a focus on customer experience and commitment to delivering innovative and reliable experiences.

“Two million families trust Vivint to simplify their life and protect what matters most to them, and we are incredibly honored to achieve this milestone,” said Rasesh Patel, president at Vivint. “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every customer who has put their trust in Vivint, and also to our employees for their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and innovative solutions to our customers. Our journey has just begun and we’re eager to provide a brighter, safer, and smarter future for millions more.”

Vivint’s 2 millionth customer is from San Diego and like many, they chose Vivint’s intelligent platform to help manage their home, monitor their property, and ensure their family and children are safe. To celebrate the milestone, Vivint surprised them with a fully paid system – click here to learn more about their story and why they chose to rely on Vivint.

