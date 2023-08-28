Vivint Partners with SOLD.com to Provide Exclusive Smart Home Offer

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint, a leading smart home brand in the United States, and SOLD.com, a leading online real estate marketplace and educational resource provider, are partnering to deliver exclusive offers and comprehensive service to SOLD.com’s customers and network of over 50,000 real estate agents.





Under the partnership, SOLD.com customers and agents will be eligible to receive a free Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro with free professional installation – up to a $450 value – with the purchase of a qualifying Vivint smart home system. Full details on the offer can be found here. Vivint was recently named “Best Overall Home Security Company of 2023” by Forbes Home, “Home Security Company of the Year” by IoT Breakthrough, and “Best Professional System for Home Automation” by CNET.

“We are thrilled to join forces with SOLD.com to bring the benefits of our industry-leading smart home technology to their customers and agents,” said Rasesh Patel, President of Vivint. “At Vivint, we believe everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their home, and we’re excited to help SOLD.com customers and agents achieve that peace of mind and make their homes smarter and safer than ever before.”

“SOLD.com is excited to partner with Vivint to extend best-in-class smart-home solutions to our clients and agent partners,” said Matt Woods, SOLD.com CEO and Co-Founder. “Vivint is a household name in the smart home space due to its industry-leading products and services, and in surprising and delighting SOLD.com’s clients and agents with special offers, Vivint stands to build significant brand loyalty with our audience. This is the definition of win-win for both parties and we’re extremely excited to align with a brand like Vivint to launch this initiative.”

Vivint is focused on helping make homes safer, smarter, and more efficient with a suite of innovative products and a first-party data platform that ties everything together seamlessly. In addition to its Doorbell Camera Pro, Vivint provides a range of award-winning smart home products to automate and protect your home, as well as 24/7 monitoring, professional installation, and remote access through an easy-to-use smartphone app.

About Vivint

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading smart home company in the United States, delivering an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation, and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 2 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting homeowners with the best method to buy or sell their homes. SOLD.com uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with free and unbiased recommendations for the most efficient, cost-effective route to making their move.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Vivint PR

Heidi Mendez



press@vivint.com

SOLD.com PR

(949) 393-4718



media@sold.com