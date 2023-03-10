Vivint Honors Black Leaders and Women in Utah’s Business Community with a Series of Events and Partnerships Focused on Building Connection and Opportunity

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, celebrated Black History Month and kicked off Women’s History Month with a series of events focused on recognizing, empowering, and celebrating a diverse group of leaders in the business community.

To celebrate Black History Month, Vivint partnered with IMPACT Magazine to host two events honoring the achievements and influence of Black women in business and sports. The first was a private event hosted in the Vivint Courtside Suite at Vivint Arena that brought together 30 Black business leaders to honor the legacy of Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted by the NBA and the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Vivint then served as a key sponsor of the magazine’s ‘Women of IMPACT Honorary Brunch’ during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The brunch intertwined the celebration of various female Black leaders with powerful panel discussions that focused on increasing representation while highlighting the considerable influence Black executives are having on Utah’s business community.

“The goal of our ‘Women of IMPACT’ celebrations are for Black women to know they are seen, heard, and valued. Black women are key to the culture, but are often pushed aside,” said Tunisha Brown, Editor-in-Chief of IMPACT Magazine. “By partnering with Vivint, we were able to recognize the phenomenal contributions of these women in a truly magnificent way.”

To kick off Women’s History Month, Vivint brought together female entrepreneurs and leaders from Vivint and the Women Tech Council (WTC) for a night of celebration at Vivint Arena. This is the second year the company has hosted a Women’s History Month event at the arena, with the aim of providing networking opportunities and fostering stronger connections among women in business.

“Women’s History Month is a powerful reminder that women have always shaped the future,” said Kim Wittman, Sr. Vice President of People and Culture at Vivint. “Today and every day, Vivint recognizes the valuable contributions women have brought to both our organization and the community, and we’re passionate about continuing to support women in their efforts to be leaders, inspire others, and make a difference.”

Vivint’s commitment to supporting women extends beyond Women’s History Month. As a Champion Partner for the WTC, Vivint empowers female employees to participate in WTC events and awards. The company is also actively involved with SheTech, a STEM-focused career-building program for high school girls, with various employees offering mentorship and regularly participating in SheTech events. The company has hosted ‘SheTech Explorer Day’ where students get to see first-hand what it is like to have a career in tech. Additionally, Vivint is a proud partner of Utah Women in Sales (UWS) and regularly sponsors employee participation in speaking panels and networking events. Two Vivint employees were recognized at the 2022 UWS Awards in the categories of Top Woman in Sales Mentor and Top Woman in Sales Manager/Director.

