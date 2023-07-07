Vivid Clear Rx Launches New VCRx Prescription Discount App

The free VCRx app helps pharmacy patients save up to 80% on thousands of prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivid Clear Rx announces today the launch of its new VCRx prescription discount app, which helps pharmacy patients save up to 80% on thousands of prescriptions.

The free app requires no sign up or personal information, and is available to all individuals ages 18+, offering discounts on more than 10,000 prescriptions. The card is accepted at more than 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. To redeem prescription discounts, individuals can simply download the free VCRx app, search for a prescription and pharmacies in their area, then show their digital VCRx card at the pharmacy.

The VCRx card can help all individuals save, including those without insurance coverage. The discount card can also help those with insurance who have high out-of-pocket costs or high-deductible plans.

“As we work to lower prescription costs for patients nationwide, we are excited to introduce the new VCRx app, which makes it easy for patients to find the lowest prescription options in their area,” said Jessica Ringena, president of Vivid Clear Rx. “Our new app is designed to remove barriers to prescription discounts with no sign up required.”

The app is now available for download in the App Store and the Google Play Store. To learn more, visit www.vividclearrx.com.

Vivid Clear Rx is a different kind of pharmacy benefit manager. Built on the traditions of its parent company, Hy-Vee, Inc., Vivid Clear Rx promotes transparent pricing, outstanding customer service, healthy lifestyles and quality services and solutions. The Vivid Clear Rx team brings decades of pharmacy experience, insights and relationships so clients get the value, clarity and savings they deserve. For more information, visit www.vividclearrx.com

