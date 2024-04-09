VitalSource Named Finalist for Prestigious EdTech Award

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VitalSource has been selected as a finalist for the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)’s “Most Innovative EdTech Company” CODiE Award. The prestigious award honors the EdTech company that is on the cutting edge of innovating products that make a difference for students.





VitalSource’s nomination highlights its leadership and commitment to reshaping the learning environment through its work to provide affordable access to course materials, carbon net neutrality, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed by learning science to improve teaching and learning, and more.

“This nomination is a testament to the dedication of the team at VitalSource that strives to create impactful learning experiences for students worldwide,” said Kent Freeman, Chief Executive Officer at VitalSource. “We are proud of our history of innovation and continue to invest ahead of the market, so all learners have the tools they need to thrive in today’s modern learning ecosystem.”

“In an era of rapid technological advancement, VitalSource has remained committed to improving the educational experience through technology,” said Michael Hale, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer at VitalSource. “We innovate to ensure that our platforms and tools evolve with the changing landscape of education and create a learning advantage for every student.”

Founded in 1994, VitalSource catalyzed the transition from print to digital course materials in higher education. Today, VitalSource powers content delivery across the higher education ecosystem, serving more than 18 million students worldwide. With unmatched scale, integrity, and insights, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by a global movement of content providers and institutions to fuel affordable access programs and deliver engaging learning experiences, delighting students and advancing their success from Day One.

The company won the CODIE award for Best Use of AI in Ed Tech in 2023 for its AI-powered study coach, Bookshelf CoachMe®. Available within the Bookshelf platform, Bookshelf CoachMe uses AI to identify important learning content, create relevant and academically rigorous practice questions directly from the text, and place those questions alongside the eText. More than 9 million practice questions have been answered in Bookshelf CoachMe by 500,000 students since its launch more than two years ago.

In 2023, VitalSource launched “Planet Smart,” an initiative that extends the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality to its partners and students by offering students and institutions carbon-neutral course materials. When a student purchases an etext from VitalSource, they’ve reduced their carbon emissions by 45x compared to a print textbook.

VitalSource has been at the forefront of solving for affordable access to course materials for the last three decades. Through our digital platforms, we have democratized access to educational resources, breaking down economic barriers and ensuring that quality learning materials are within reach for all.

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-recognized program in the business and ed tech industries honoring excellence in software, education, information, and media products. CODiE Award Finalists are determined by industry experts. The award winners will be announced on May 21, 2024.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with thousands of publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally—and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contacts

Erin McCarthy