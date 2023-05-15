VitalSource Honored for Innovative Use of AI to Improve Student Learning

VitalSource recognized as a finalist for awards from 1EdTech and SIIA for its study tool, Bookshelf CoachMe®

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VitalSource® has been selected as a finalist for two prestigious education technology awards for its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve student learning. Both the 2023 1EdTech Learning Impact Awards and the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA)’s CODiE Awards have recognized the transformative impact of VitalSource’s Bookshelf CoachMe®, an AI-powered study coach, aligned to the core text, built within the company’s Bookshelf® platform that helps students learn easier and faster.

Rooted in the proven learning science principle known as the “Doer Effect,” Bookshelf CoachMe builds on VitalSource’s award-winning research into scaling the learn-by-doing approach to more students by using AI to generate questions. Bookshelf CoachMe’s unique technology creates relevant and academically rigorous practice questions directly from the text using AI, which identifies important learning content, creates questions, and places those questions alongside the eText.

Since its launch over a year ago, Bookshelf CoachMe has generated more than 2 million unique study questions and has been used by hundreds of thousands of students. Its Content Improvement Service monitors and evaluates response data and automatically replaces underperforming questions, the first system of its kind to continually improve formative practice in real time.

“At VitalSource, we have been applying AI to innovate and unlock new learning experiences for years,” said Michael Hale, Ph.D., Chief Content and Learning Officer for VitalSource. “Our industry-leading technology is rooted in learning science research and has been refined over the last year and a half of use by hundreds of thousands of students and we are continuing to execute a rigorous efficacy research agenda. We’ve received terrific feedback on Bookshelf CoachMe from instructors and students alike and are grateful to see our efforts recognized by our peers in the industry as well.”

1EdTech’s Learning Impact Awards program recognizes outstanding, innovative uses of teaching and learning technology that provide real-world solutions for the most significant challenges facing education and lifelong learning. VitalSource’s nomination in the Digital Resource, eText, and Learning App Innovation category is a tribute to the success of its ongoing research partnership with Iowa State University (ISU) to investigate the benefits of Bookshelf CoachMe. ISU is an institutional leader in applying the Bookshelf CoachMe questions in the classroom to investigate the impact of this learning tool for both students and instructors, and the finalist selection reflects the innovation of this tool and partnership.

This is VitalSource’s second Learning Impact Award nomination. In 2021, VitalSource and the University of California, Davis received an award from 1EdTech for their groundbreaking Equitable Access program, an initiative designed to support equity and affordability in higher education. 1EdTech will announce the final award recipients at its Learning Impact Conference next month in Anaheim, California.

Further underscoring Bookshelf CoachMe’s ability to help students study more effectively, build confidence, and deepen their subject matter expertise, VitalSource has also been recognized as a finalist in the SIIA CODiE Awards’ Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech category. Since 1986, SIIA has honored software, education, information and media products, leaders, and teams for achieving excellence, building a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and EdTech industries. The CODiE Awards will be announced in a virtual celebration on June 22.

To learn more about VitalSource, visit get.vitalsource.com. For more information about Bookshelf CoachMe, click here. Explore all of VitalSource’s learning science research at research.vitalsource.com.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with thousands of publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally—and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

