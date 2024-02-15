Vital’s ERAdvisor Earns Top Marks in KLAS Spotlight Report

AI-Powered Patient Experience Solution Scores High in All Categories, with 100% of Clients Including Vital in their Long-term Plans





CLAYMONT, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERAdvisor—Vital, a leading artificial intelligence-(AI) driven digital health company, today announced that its exceptional performance was featured in a recent KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight. KLAS provides in-depth analyses and ratings of healthcare IT software and services that healthcare leaders use to inform purchase and implementation decisions. Published in February 2024, the Spotlight showed that Vital received A+, A, and A- ratings in every category, with 100% of interviewed customers reporting above average satisfaction with Vital’s product, implementation process, partnership, value, and more.

“The KLAS report reaffirms Vital’s position as a leader in digital health and emphasizes the critical role of close collaboration with health system partners,” said Joe Sedlak, Senior Vice President of Client Success at Vital. “We’re honored to spearhead improved care experience for both patients and hospital staff — a success made possible by our products, our people, and the trust of our clients.”

Emergency Department Patient Experience Improves with AI

Used by over 1 million patients per year, Vital’s ERAdvisor uses advanced AI to guide patients and their families through an emergency department visit. By making complex health record data consumable via an intuitive digital interface, patients and families can view personalized wait times, request service and comfort items, view their lab results, book follow-up care, and much more, directly on their phone.

All features and capabilities are designed with the user at the center, resulting in a 55%+ average patient adoption rate at active hospitals. Health system partners routinely report improved NPS scores, higher Google ratings, lower LWBS rates, and unmatched ROI.

KLAS Report Unveils Unmatched Satisfaction and Innovation

Using data collected by KLAS Research from Vital clients, key findings from the Spotlight include:

Rapid and Tangible Outcomes: Vital’s ERAdvisor has been shown to improve patient engagement, reduce left without being seen (LWBS) rates, and improve NPS scores, with many hospitals achieving these outcomes immediately or within six months of implementation.

Vital’s ERAdvisor has been shown to improve patient engagement, reduce left without being seen (LWBS) rates, and improve NPS scores, with many hospitals achieving these outcomes immediately or within six months of implementation. High Recommendation and Repurchase Rates: 100% of customers surveyed by KLAS expressed a willingness to recommend ERAdvisor and said they would purchase the solution again, highlighting the significant value and trust in Vital’s product.

100% of customers surveyed by KLAS expressed a willingness to recommend ERAdvisor and said they would purchase the solution again, highlighting the significant value and trust in Vital’s product. Outstanding Integration and Functionality: ERAdvisor received an “A+” rating for supporting integration goals and an “A” for having the necessary functionality, reflecting its seamless compatibility with existing healthcare systems and the unique needs of emergency departments and patients.

ERAdvisor received an “A+” rating for supporting integration goals and an “A” for having the necessary functionality, reflecting its seamless compatibility with existing healthcare systems and the unique needs of emergency departments and patients. Exceptional Executive Involvement: With an “A+” rating, Vital demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to partnering with customers, ensuring that ERAdvisor meets and exceeds expectations.

With an “A+” rating, Vital demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to partnering with customers, ensuring that ERAdvisor meets and exceeds expectations. Adoption and Utilization: The easy-to-navigate ERAdvisor software boasts a high adoption rate among patients, offering features like AI-driven wait times and personalized education, which have been widely utilized and appreciated by both patients and healthcare providers.

“At Vital, we relentlessly deliver solutions that improve the patient care experience,” said Vital, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Patzer. “When you reach patients in an understandable and engaging way, utilization is off the charts and patient satisfaction improves. This results in a rapid and undeniable return on investment for health systems.”

Read the Emerging Company Spotlight. To learn more about Vital, watch this short demo.

About KLAS Research



KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Vital



Vital is redefining patient experience with software that gives more control, clarity, and predictability to emergency department visits and hospital stays. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), Vital provides precision-based education on test results and condition(s), relatable discharge instructions, robust tools to improve the service experience, and more. Proven to effectively enroll the patient in their care early on in the ED and inpatient settings, Vital’s software is used in hospitals across the U.S. to improve patient satisfaction, drive growth and patient loyalty, achieve better clinical outcomes, and reduce workload for care teams. Complex health record data is translated into easy-to-use, personalized interfaces that inform and engage over one million patients per year — no downloads or passwords required.

Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer) and Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based experience layer that integrates with any electronic health record system. For more information, please visit vital.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

