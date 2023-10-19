Vitality Offers New Mental Health Resources for Parents and Caregivers Through Partnership with RethinkCare

RethinkCare solutions include support for parents of neurodivergent children

CHICAGO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vitality Group, a global health and wellbeing company, specializing in behavior change, is expanding its evidence-based resources to support parents and caregivers through a partnership with RethinkCare, the leading global behavioral and mental health platform for employers from RethinkFirst that supports neurodiversity in the workplace and at home.





“For many parents, balancing the everyday needs of their children and employer often leads to burnout and lowered productivity in the workplace,” said Elizabeth Dunphy, COO, Vitality US. “To help address these stressors, our collaboration with RethinkCare adds digital content and expert parenting consultations to the Vitality platform to holistically support all working parents, caregivers, and their families.”

Approximately one in six children experience one or more developmental disabilities, which can include autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and dyslexia. Vitality members can now benefit from RethinkCare’s Parental Success solution, which helps caregivers raise more resilient children, including those with developmental and learning challenges.

“RethinkCare is designed to give any parent the hands-on skills they need to perform their best at work by helping to manage challenges at home, including resources to help families and caregivers support their neurodivergent children,” said Harry Cain, VP of strategic partnerships at RethinkCare. “We are excited to partner with Vitality to bring our evidence-based solutions to even more families and help them live more productive, fulfilling lives.”

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global behavioral and mental health platform from RethinkFirst supporting neurodiversity in the workplace and at home. We offer a digital experience and on-demand clinical consulting to empower employees across their parenting, personal, and professional needs. Hundreds of enterprise organizations including a third of the Fortune 100 rely on RethinkCare’s solutions to support members in over 120 countries. For more information, visit rethinkcare.com.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 30 million people in 40 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

