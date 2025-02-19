VitalConnect, Inc. Secures $100 Million in Financing

Latest Funding Accelerates the Company’s Commercial Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#vitalconnect--VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in biosensor technology, specializing in ambulatory cardiac monitoring, today announced the closing of $100 million in financing through a combination of equity and debt capital. The equity financing was led by new investor Ally Bridge Group, with significant participation from the Company’s existing investors, including EW Healthcare Partners, MVM and Revelation Partners while Trinity Capital provided the debt financing. In conjunction with the financing, VitalConnect strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Steven Plachtyna from Ally Bridge Group and Eric Shiozaki from Revelation Partners.

“Four years after our commercial launch, VitalConnect has grown to be a leader in ambulatory cardiac monitoring,” said Peter Van Haur, Chief Executive Officer of VitalConnect. “Our best-in-class proprietary biosensor, coupled with the live streaming of eight vital signs and biometric parameters over a seven-day wear period, sets VitalConnect apart from the competition. Additionally, we continue to develop our in-patient remote patient monitoring offering in close collaboration with some of the leading healthcare facilities in the US. With the support of Ally Bridge and Trinity Capital, in addition to our existing investors, we are excited to expand our commercial presence, providing more patients with access to our life-saving technology.”

“Ally Bridge Group is pleased to lead this financing to accelerate VitalConnect’s growth, appreciating the company’s highly differentiated strengths in addressing conditions that significantly affect quality of life for millions of patients,” said Steven Plachtyna of Ally Bridge Group. “Vital Connect is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory as a leading innovator in remote patient monitoring.”

“We’re excited to support VitalConnect and its innovative remote patient monitoring technology to enhance patient outcomes at a lower cost,” said Ryan Kaeding, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital.

About VitalConnect, Inc.

VitalConnect is a leader in biosensor technology, rapidly expanding its presence in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring market. Vital Connect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect’s products are designed for use in a broad range of remote and in-patient settings. VitalConnect’s advanced, yet easy-to-use, platform, was designed to deliver better healthcare at lower costs while providing more convenience for the patients and healthcare providers. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com.

Media Contacts:

Christina VanDenHeuvel

christinav@vitalconnect.com