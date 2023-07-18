Vitalchat Awarded Patent for Patient Monitoring & Bandwidth Conservation Technology Used in Virtual Sitters

Video Analytics and Bandwidth Preservation Features on the AI-Enabled E-Sitter Help Hospitals and Clinics Overcome Connectivity Issues, Enhance Patient Experience Without Bogging Down Networks

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inpatient telehealth innovator Vitalchat announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for the patient monitoring system within its AI-Enabled E-Sitter software, involving a server, user device and in-room monitoring device that picks up on movement and voice cues.





“A patent gives added credibility to our AI-driven technologies already defining the hospital room of the future,” said Ghafran Abbas, Vitalchat co-founder, CTO and patent inventor who has spent decades successfully bringing responsive healthcare technologies to market. “As TV kits replace nursing carts and telehealth becomes the standard in inpatient care, these features will help providers and caregivers oversee vastly more patients in much less time while offering a reliable alternative to overstretched networks that are reliant on video.”

The video analytics and roll-over bandwidth features, specifically, allow hospitals to significantly reduce network requirements while enabling nurses and providers to monitor up to 100 rooms at once. Competitive virtual sitter solutions only allow hospitals to monitor about a dozen rooms at once, and they can strain facility-wide networks.

Vitalchat’s patented features include:

Video Analytics: This feature uses edge computing to monitor patients and hospital spaces for movement and voice cues, transferring metadata 24/7. However, video is only used when required for visits or alerts. This reduces bandwidth for most hospitals by up to 20-fold.

This feature uses edge computing to monitor patients and hospital spaces for movement and voice cues, transferring metadata 24/7. However, video is only used when required for visits or alerts. This reduces bandwidth for most hospitals by up to 20-fold. Bandwidth Preservation: Roll-over bandwidth technology guarantees Vitalchat devices stay up and running, even during emergencies. Carts, telemedicine-enabled TVs and other hardware endpoints search for the best-available Wi-Fi and seamlessly switch among the standard enterprise Wi-Fi, guest Wi-Fi and LTE to ensure every device stays online.

Ponemon Institute has revealed that every minute without network access costs facilities upwards of $8,000. Vitalchat Co-founder and CEO Alan Pitt, MD says these features are a game-changer for eliminating system downtime across hospitals and clinics.

“The stakes have never been higher for hospital systems to rein in costs while also improving the patient experience. This is a solution that can get them there.”

Hospitals and clinics nationwide leverage Vitalchat’s virtual sitter and virtual visit technologies to close care gaps, improve efficiencies and enhance human interactions. Delivering a near-immediate ROI, Vitalchat solutions are designed to scale affordably and effectively across an entire hospital or system.

Along with the newly patented features within the AI-Enabled E-Sitter, the demo includes Vitalchat’s Hands-Free Virtual Visits software. Its Digital Door Knock feature, also patented, streamlines both remote and inpatient telehealth visits by allowing providers and patients to start the call with a simple voice cue — no app, remote or buttons required.

About Vitalchat

Revolutionizing hybrid healthcare, Vitalchat combats labor shortages and burnout while improving patient satisfaction with proprietary, hands-free telemedicine solutions that enable providers to monitor and treat up to 100 patients from a single workstation. Leveraging video AI and seamless integration with other technology partners, Vitalchat is defining the hospital room of the future — cost effectively and at scale — while enhancing the human experience. More at vitalchat.com

