VisualVault Sales Strategy Advances With Full Breadth of Organizations Joining the Partner Ecosystem.

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concurrent with major quarterly sales milestones being met, VisualVault is continuing to augment its internal sales resources with an ongoing initiative to formalize major partnerships with outside organizations.





These partners recognize both the opportunity to expand relationships with their existing client base by offering VisualVault enterprise content management (ECM) solutions as well as a means of new client acquisition. In both cases, current and prospective partners identify a VisualVault partner relationship as a means of adding a high-margin product to their portfolios.

By virtue of VisualVault’s low-code architecture, partners are able to plan and efficiently implement complex data and document management solutions for clients. Additionally, VisualVault’s corporate portfolio includes a sister organization, GRM Information Management, that operates large-scale scanning operations across the United States. This capability expands the appeal of VisualVault solutions to clients and prospective clients that require large-scale digitization services and the subsequent tagging, extraction and structuring of that data en masse so that the data can be leveraged as part of the ECM solution.

Traditional technology reseller agreements represent a large percentage of the new partnerships being formalized. In addition, there are several pure consultancies that specialize in corporate technology solutions that have formally added VisualVault to their list of preferred platforms for clients who require rapid processing of high-value, high-volume data.

Beyond resellers and consultancies, the VisualVault partner strategy extends to relationships with OEM organizations who operate in adjacent data and document-centric markets.

While a largely different category of partner, VisualVault has recently added a number of GPO (General Purchasing Organization) organizations to its client roster. Many of these organizations specialize in serving a particular industry vertical, such as Healthcare or Higher Education. And VisualVault benefits from the partnership by enjoying a heightened profile among GPO members who are making purchases from vendors under a GPO-organized and managed pre-approved and/or streamlined purchasing process.

GRM President and CEO, Avner Schneur offers, “Partnering with leading organizations, who already have an established client base, is a natural way to accelerate growth. However, we and prospective partners both have to be rigorous in assessing what each other brings to the party.” Schneur adds, “We’re presently in the fortunate position of enjoying interest from a good number of very well-established and reputable organizations whose capabilities are complementary to ours.”

VisualVault’s content services platform (CSP) yields a breadth of capabilities that prospective partner organizations can offer their clients. These capabilities include data extraction capabilities via OCR/ICR technology and the subsequent structuring of that data with intelligent forms (iforms). And then, once that data is structured, it can then be used in advanced workflow automation processes and business process optimization (BPO), and leveraged to identify trends and insights with predictive analytics capabilities. Increasingly, applications of Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being applied to efficiently yield benefits such as deduplication of data and advanced auto document classification.

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

