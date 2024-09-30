VisualVault Legacy Data Archive Solution Adoption Accelerating Across Healthcare Specialties

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VisualVault, a leader in healthcare enterprise content management, provides Legacy Data Archive (LDA) services for patient records to some of the largest and most respected healthcare organizations in the United States. While the majority of VisualVault’s LDA clients are large hospital systems and regional general practitioner physician groups, an increasing number of medical specialties are turning to VisualVault for its LDA services, including psychologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons and others.





As these specialty organizations grow organically or follow the acquisition trend of the larger healthcare market, acquiring other practices and their associated EHRs, they require more sophisticated, specialized patient data management services like legacy data archiving.

The primary usage of VisualVault LDA services is in circumstances where a healthcare organization is maintaining more than one EHR platform and a portion of patient records across platforms are not active records. In this case, the healthcare organization is well-served to archive records from one of the systems with VisualVault and retire the legacy system; saving substantial licensing and maintenance costs. Employing its highly-secure, cloud-based platform and leveraging broad expertise in patient data management, VisualVault extracts and migrates patient data and images from the client legacy systems, consolidating the entirety of the data into its vendor neutral platform. As part of this process, data from multiple systems can be structured and normalized; resulting in improved data quality and enhanced analytics capabilities.

Beyond the financial benefits that clients realize by retiring secondary systems, the LDA solution allows them to meet the mandated retention requirements associated with healthcare data. While meeting compliance requirements, the data also remains easily accessible by clients should they require records in the course of delivering patient care.

Given the architecture of the platform and cloud-based deployment model, the LDA solution can be quickly deployed with minimal IT investment and is seamlessly compatible with existing go-forward EHRs. Pending the need of the client, the legacy data can even be viewed in the context of the current EHR or legacy records can be merged with active patient records to effectively create a longitudinal patient record. This comprehensive view of a patient’s medical history enables medical personnel to deliver faster, better quality patient care.

VisualVault CEO, Avner Schneur says, “Our Legacy Data Archiving service pays off for clients immediately on multiple fronts – cost savings, time savings, a better handle on compliance, ease of use and a host of other benefits.” He goes on to add, “So, it’s no surprise that these specialty providers are following suit and adopting this solution as they grow and expand.”

VisualVault delivers healthcare clients a breadth of patient data management solutions as well as HR and Finance solutions. In addition to the LDA product, many healthcare organizations take advantage of VisualVault’s chart acquisition solution, accounts receivable workdown solution, HIM automation solutions and Competency Tracking product. VisualVault also delivers clients a breadth of enterprise content management (ECM) / content services platform (CSP) solutions to a broad base of industries outside of healthcare in the areas of business process management (BPM) and digital process automation (DPA).

About VisualVault

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

