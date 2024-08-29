VisualVault Clients Building an Unprecedented Base of Knowledge by Applying Artificial Intelligence to Document Management Processes.

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As AI (Artificial Intelligence) continues to dominate the news cycle, many companies are struggling with how they should begin leveraging the technology and considering what applications will pay tangible dividends. VisualVault has successfully led clients to accelerate their adoption of solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence in order to make traditional document management processes infinitely more valuable.





Ultimately, document management is a logical area for the application of artificial intelligence for VisualVault clients because AI allows for vast troves of data to be reviewed, aggregated and mined with automation technologies. In particular, document auto-classification, smart text extraction, de-duplication and workflow optimization are logical areas to apply AI and where VisualVault clients are reaping outsized benefits.

AI-enabled document auto-classification and smart text extraction technologies are effectively multiplying clients’ capacity to organize and understand their historical data. Simply by identifying, extracting, grouping and analyzing like data, VisualVault clients are enjoying access to an unprecedented level of insight related to historical operations. And they’re subsequently leveraging that data to help define future direction. Additionally, AI is allowing these historical collections of corporate documents to be de-duped automatically rather than requiring the enormous investment represented by human review.

Subsequent to the thorough identification and classification of data and documents enabled by AI, many of these documents are being pushed into workflows that are constantly being monitored and further optimized with AI.

According to Avner Schneur, VisualVault CEO, “Document management is proving to be a low-risk and high-value entry point for the application of AI for many of our clients.” Schneur adds, “We’ve found that applying AI to document management processes is paying outsized dividends for our clients and the resulting collections of data are serving as a foundation for other strategic corporate initiatives.”

VisualVault’s content services platform (CSP) yields a breadth of capabilities that prospective partner organizations can offer their clients. These capabilities include data extraction capabilities via OCR/ICR technology and the subsequent structuring of that data with intelligent forms (iforms). And then, once that data is structured, it can then be used in advanced workflow automation processes and business process optimization (BPO), and leveraged to identify trends and insights with predictive analytics capabilities. Increasingly, applications of Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being applied to efficiently yield benefits such as deduplication of data and advanced auto document classification.

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

