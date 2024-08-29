Home Business Wire VisualVault Clients Building an Unprecedented Base of Knowledge by Applying Artificial Intelligence...
Business Wire

VisualVault Clients Building an Unprecedented Base of Knowledge by Applying Artificial Intelligence to Document Management Processes.

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As AI (Artificial Intelligence) continues to dominate the news cycle, many companies are struggling with how they should begin leveraging the technology and considering what applications will pay tangible dividends. VisualVault has successfully led clients to accelerate their adoption of solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence in order to make traditional document management processes infinitely more valuable.


Ultimately, document management is a logical area for the application of artificial intelligence for VisualVault clients because AI allows for vast troves of data to be reviewed, aggregated and mined with automation technologies. In particular, document auto-classification, smart text extraction, de-duplication and workflow optimization are logical areas to apply AI and where VisualVault clients are reaping outsized benefits.

AI-enabled document auto-classification and smart text extraction technologies are effectively multiplying clients’ capacity to organize and understand their historical data. Simply by identifying, extracting, grouping and analyzing like data, VisualVault clients are enjoying access to an unprecedented level of insight related to historical operations. And they’re subsequently leveraging that data to help define future direction. Additionally, AI is allowing these historical collections of corporate documents to be de-duped automatically rather than requiring the enormous investment represented by human review.

Subsequent to the thorough identification and classification of data and documents enabled by AI, many of these documents are being pushed into workflows that are constantly being monitored and further optimized with AI.

According to Avner Schneur, VisualVault CEO, “Document management is proving to be a low-risk and high-value entry point for the application of AI for many of our clients.” Schneur adds, “We’ve found that applying AI to document management processes is paying outsized dividends for our clients and the resulting collections of data are serving as a foundation for other strategic corporate initiatives.”

VisualVault’s content services platform (CSP) yields a breadth of capabilities that prospective partner organizations can offer their clients. These capabilities include data extraction capabilities via OCR/ICR technology and the subsequent structuring of that data with intelligent forms (iforms). And then, once that data is structured, it can then be used in advanced workflow automation processes and business process optimization (BPO), and leveraged to identify trends and insights with predictive analytics capabilities. Increasingly, applications of Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being applied to efficiently yield benefits such as deduplication of data and advanced auto document classification.

About VisualVault

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

Contacts

Media
Mike Aaron

VisualVault

mike.aaron@visualvault.com

Articoli correlati

Redis Hires New CFO and CAO to Spearhead Finance and Operations Across Growing Global Footprint

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tony Tiscornia and Diane Honda join the team as Redis invests in its core platform and business to better...
Continua a leggere

AWS Parallel Computing Service is Now Generally Available, Designed to Accelerate Scientific Discovery

Business Wire Business Wire -
New service allows customers who build scientific and engineering models to quickly and easily set up and manage high...
Continua a leggere

Universal Robots Shows Deep Learning-Based Part Detection for Machine Tending Cobots at IMTS

Business Wire Business Wire -
The pioneer of collaborative robotics is set to unveil a new AI-powered machine tending solution at IMTS, enabling faster...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php