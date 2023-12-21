Vista Equity Partners Announces 2023 Senior Leadership Promotions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced senior leadership promotions.





Six individuals were promoted to Senior Managing Director and Managing Director:

Alan Schwartz, Senior Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, Co-Head of Legal & Compliance

Senior Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, Co-Head of Legal & Compliance Gwen Reinke , Senior Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer, Co-Head of Legal & Compliance

, Senior Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer, Co-Head of Legal & Compliance Abhay Puskoor , Managing Director, Private Equity, Endeavor Fund

, Managing Director, Private Equity, Endeavor Fund Ben Benson , Managing Director, Private Equity, Endeavor Fund

, Managing Director, Private Equity, Endeavor Fund Alex Hughes , Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners

, Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners Brendan Renehan, Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners

“Our people and their commitment to excellence are the heart of Vista’s success,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vista. “We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and celebrate their accomplishments. Their ability to take on new and exciting challenges has helped propel Vista’s ability to transform the enterprise while delivering consistent stakeholder outcomes.”

2023 was a milestone year for Vista Equity Partners:

Surpassed $100 billion in assets under management;

Deployed over $9.3 billion across private equity strategies, including the take privates of KnowBe4, Duck Creek Technologies and EngageSmart;

Private equity and permanent capital strategies returned over $8.2 billion (LTM as of September 30, 2023) through 12 monetization events, including the sales of Apptio and Cvent, both for $4.6 billion;

Vista Credit Partners deployed over $1 billion through its FounderDirect offering, meeting the growing demand for alternative financing from mature, founder-led companies;

Welcomed over 2,200 attendees across 25+ in-person portfolio events hosted by Vista’s Value Creation Team;

Named Private Equity Women Investor Network’s (PEWIN) 2023 General Partner of the Year – North America, honoring Vista for its commitment to the advancement of women in the industry;

Women represented more than 60% of 2023 promotions across the Firm.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $100 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

Vista’s investment in EngageSmart is pending close.



The 2023 PEWIN General Partner of the Year recognition is an annual recognition that was presented 07/2023.

