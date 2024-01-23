Visit Group, a Leading Nordic-based Provider of Hospitality Software Solutions, Announces More Than €100 Million in Strategic Growth Investment from PSG

PSG’s investment seeks to support Visit Group’s next phase of organic and inorganic growth

GOTHENBURG, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visit Group, a market-leading, Nordic-based, hospitality and travel software company, today announced more than €100 million in strategic growth investment from PSG Equity (“PSG”), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. PSG is acquiring a majority stake in the company.





Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Visit Group is a market leader in the Nordics within hospitality and travel technology, providing collaborative commerce software to in-destination experience vendors, including lodgings, day tours and attractions, mountain resorts, ferry operators, amusement parks and activity vendors. As of August 2023, the company serves more than 2,200 customers in over 25 countries. Visit Group’s multiple software solutions create a unique ecosystem that helps hospitality and travel providers package, sell, distribute, and deliver excellent guest experiences.

With PSG’s support, Visit Group will invest to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth across the region by broadening the range and depth of solutions offered to its customers.

“As a product-led business with high ambitions to make a real difference in the development of the hospitality industry, we believe that we have found the right partner for both continuing to strengthen our offer, and to accelerate our growth in and outside the Nordics. I believe that we will get the best of both worlds with our product building DNA and PSG’s experience in areas like M&A and growth operations,” said James Dixon, CEO of Visit Group.

“We’ve been in dialogues with several potential international partners for the next step in our growth journey. During this process, PSG has demonstrated some of the best understanding for what we are building, and we share the vision of the digital ecosystem for the hospitality industry. From the start, our customer-centric approach to innovation and our focus on building a scalable business with a good balance between growth and profitability have been our keys to success, and we aim to hang on to those values going forward,” said Magnus Emilson, founder and Executive Chairman of Visit Group.

The transaction marks PSG’s first platform investment in Sweden and Norway and its twenty-fourth in Europe. Under the terms of the investment, PSG will acquire shares in Visit Group from Standout Capital, a leading Nordic technology investor, and other minority shareholders while the founder and management will remain significant owners.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this space for some time and have been impressed by Visit Group’s unique value proposition across the Nordics, underpinned by strong network effects which help enhance connectivity and synergies among all stakeholders in the hospitality ecosystem,” said Edward Hughes, Managing Director at PSG. “We’re delighted to partner with Magnus and the team, bringing our sector expertise and experience to support them in achieving their mission of becoming one of the go-to software providers in European hospitality and travel.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to PSG Equity with MCF Corporate Finance acting as financial advisor to Visit Group.

ABOUT VISIT GROUP

Visit Group was founded by Magnus Emilson in Gothenburg in 1999. With 175 employees in seven countries and more than 2,200 customers across 25 countries as of August 2023, the group is a leading hospitality SaaS company in Northern Europe. With its collaborative commerce platform, the group serves providers of all types of lodging, ski resorts, activities, day tours, theme parks, museums, DMOs, ferry companies as well as resellers and agents. Visit Group’s platform optimizes customers’ sales, dynamic packaging, distribution as well as operational efficiency. To learn more about Visit Group, visit www.visitgroup.com.

ABOUT PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 130+ companies and facilitated over 470+ add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

