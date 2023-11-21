Vision Products, LLC to Demonstrate Latest HMDs at I/ITSEC 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HMD–Vision Products, LLC, a leader in head/helmet mounted displays (HMDs) for military training & simulation, ground, and aviation applications, brings its innovative high resolution and wide field of view (WFOV) HMDs to the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2023. Vision Products will be demonstrating HMDs with full color resolutions from 1920 x 1200 to 3840 x 1200 and 2048 x 2048 per eye, with field of views from 62⁰ to over 147⁰.





I/ITSEC 2023 runs from November 27th through 30th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Demonstrations will include:

NEW Zero Distortion, 2k Augmented Reality (AR) Eyepiece Demonstration with an eMagin 2048 x 2048 full color pixel OLED; 50° H x 40° V FOV at 120 Hz Update Rate

NEW NVG-compatible eyepiece

NEW Army Aircrew Augmented Reality Optics and Display System (A3RO DS-62/S) prototype with detachable night vision goggles (NVGs)

SA-147 HMD WFOV Situational Awareness Demonstration with Variable Fields of View

SA-147/S Out-the-Window San Francisco Fly-over Demonstration Driven by CATI’s X-IG® Image Generator and Database

PilotVision™ Low-cost HUD that can be installed in any aircraft in less than a minute

SA-62/S AR HMD Head Tracked Unity Demonstration

SA-62/SM Monocular AR Eyewear Demonstration

An SA-62/S AR HMD with the Polhemus Viper head tracker using Unity will be demonstrated in the Polhemus booth.

Please stop by booth #628 for demonstrations and additional information. Conference information can be found at www.iitsec.org.

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. Visit us at I/ITSEC 2023 booth #628 and at www.visionproducts.llc.

About Polhemus

Polhemus provides customers the power to break new ground through innovative, cost-effective enabling technologies for the real and virtual world, engineering and manufactures specialized 6DOF magnetic motion trackers delivering drift-free, high precision position and orientation measurements. Visit us at I/ITSEC 2023 booth #512 and at www.polhemus.com.

About CATI

CATI Training Systems, a leader in innovative image generator & simulation solutions, welcomes you to I/ITSEC 2023 booth #2572 and at www.catinet.com.

Contacts

Business Contact

Vision Products, LLC



Ben Mall, Director of Business Development



(949) 485-0484



b.mall@visionproducts.llc