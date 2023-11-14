Vision Products, LLC Develops Zero Distortion Freeform Prism

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–Vision Products, LLC (www.visionproducts.llc ), a leader in head/helmet mounted displays (HMDs) for military training & simulation, ground, and aviation applications, is proud to announce the development of the world’s first zero distortion freeform prism eyepiece for augmented reality systems. With its very large 64-degree diagonal field of view, a 2k x 2k resolution, and a 120 Hz update rate, this eyepiece sets the bar for augmented reality systems that must deliver the ultimate in performance. Using a high-performance optical polymer means that the display will not shatter like glass waveguide displays do, and the freeform prism architecture provides bright, high contrast imagery with none of the diffraction effects common in waveguide eyepieces. The minimum peripheral obscuration frameless design means that users will see the real world around the side of the eyepiece with no obscurations.





Dr. Mike Browne, Vision Products’ President, stated, “Although freeform prism eyepieces provide better image quality than waveguides, there has always been the issue of a small amount of edge distortion. Customers can now have both high-performance imagery AND zero distortion in a wide field of view eyepiece.”

Vision Products’ zero distortion eyepiece will have its first demonstration at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event. The I/ITSEC 2023 exhibition runs from November 27 through November 30, 2023, and will be held in the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), located at 9800 International Blvd, Orlando, Florida. Vision Products can be found in #628. Additional information for the I/ITSEC conference can be found at www.iitsec.org.

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. We specialize in the design, development, and manufacture of state-of-the-art high-resolution wide field of view head-worn displays and vision systems. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. To learn more please visit www.visionproducts.llc.

